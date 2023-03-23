Share:

The overarching message from the FOMC meeting was that any further devolution in the banking sector turmoil would be a crucial determinant of the next policy step. But in the bond market's eyes, that means rate cuts, given that we might be scratching the surface of the bank balance sheet crisis.

Now all eyes are on what is lurking below, specifically the nearly 6 trillion commercial real estate l lending paper sitting like a dead weight on bank balance sheets. Coupled with higher funding costs, and tighter lending standards, this implies a challenging fundamental backdrop in upcoming months.

While the market is running with this crisis as a dovish Fed shock, stocks are telling us it could be ineffective.

Yesterday s meeting was mainly in line with expectations, with the markets suggesting there is now a 50:50 chance that the Fed could deliver one more 25bp rate hike in May. Still, there is elevated uncertainty around this expectation. If financial and credit conditions deteriorate quicker than anticipated and disinflation proceeds faster, the Fed could pause or reverse tack on this tightening cycle.

Conversely, suppose Main Street lenders continue to lend, and inflation continues to surprise the upside. In that case, the Fed will have to raise rates to a higher level to achieve a policy mandate.

Ultimately increasing uncertainty, especially at the Fed, tends to produce adverse economic effects; hence market sentiment typically turns sour until some semblance of policy certainty returns. Indeed so much for the soft landing Cinderella story.