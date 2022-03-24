General trend
- UST yields rise slightly in Asia after prior drop.
- USD and JPY trade generally higher.
- Oil FUTs ease.
- BOJ Jan Minutes: Must be vigilant to chance rising prices for various daily necessities might create gap between people's view on inflation outlook vs actual inflation data.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Kataoka [outgoing dove]: Need to watch upside risks in CPI.
- Japan commented on Russia’s plan related to the RUB and gas.
- Analysts ponder the PBOC’s late month liquidity drain.
- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Nominee continues to not comment on the monetary policy outlook.
- BOK prepares for upcoming Gov transition.
- USTR on tariff exclusions with China: reinstates 352 of the 549 eligible exclusions.
- US equity FUTs trade higher in Asia.
- Hang Seng ended morning trading higher, despite the lower open; Tencent trades modestly lower following earnings, China Mobile rises post earnings.
- Shanghai Composite declined during morning trading [IT and Consumer Staples lagged].
- Nikkei 225 has pared decline; Shareholder votes weigh on Toshiba; Topix Marine Transportation index extends drop.
- S&P ASX 200 has traded slightly higher [Energy and Resources indices outperform].
- Laybuy [Australian BNPL firm] cut outlook and commented on losses related to fraud.
- Block trade was reported related to Samsung Electronics.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia Mar preliminary PMI manufacturing: 57.3 v 57.0 prior.
- (AU) Australia PM Morrison: Have raised concerns of Russia President Putin attending G20 in Indonesia in Nov.
- (NZ) Australia and New Zealand have jointly agreed that New Zealand will resettle up to 150 refugees per year for three years from Australia's existing regional processing cohort.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened -1.2%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Jan Meeting Minutes: Downward pressure from coronavirus on services waning; Corporate and Business sentiment continued to improve overall.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida to replace Vaccine Minister Horiuchi when her role expires; to be effective at the end of Mar - Japanese press.
- (JP) Narita Airport to resume charges related to domestic flight landing - Japan media.
- (JP) Japan Mar preliminary PMI manufacturing: 53.2 v 52.7 prior.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Kataoka [outgoing dove]: Easing stance should be strengthened; Aggressive bond purchases is appropriate; Forward guidance on rates should be tied with CPI goal.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Will gather information on Rouble payments for Russia gas and oil exports.
Korea
-Kospi opened -0.7%.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Nominee Khee: Risks on economy and inflation expanding, will consider growth, inflation and stability.
- (KR) Expected Bank of Korea (BOK) Board member Joo will serve as acting chairman of the monetary policy board.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.7%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3640 v 6.3558 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY20B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY20B prior; Net drain CNY60B v Net inject CNY10B prior.
- (CN) Follow Up: China financial regulator [CSRC] plans new approach to deal with issue related to the auditing of US-listed Chinese cos. - SCMP.
- (CN) Issuance of new China mutual funds rises during Mar vs Feb; notes factors including low base effect related to the Spring Festival holiday - China Securities Journal.
- (CN) China Economic Daily: There is limited impact on China from US Fed rate hike; Developed economies monetary policy shift may be associated with financial risks, and affect emerging economies.
- (CN) China Feb Swift Global Payments (CNY): 2.23% v 3.20% prior.
- (HK) Expected that Hong Kong will distribute first consumption vouchers on Apr 7 - Press.
- (CN) Shanghai Nickel rises by 17% [daily limit].
- (CN) Fitch: China Non Banking financing growth to resume after increased regulations.
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Have requested another batch of medical workers from China.
North America
- (US) President Biden said to seek $813.3B National Security budget for FY23 - press.
- (US) US House Panel to hold hearing on medical device user fee on Mar 30th (Wed).
- (US) Follow Up: US State Dept calls on Russia to end expelling US Diplomats and staff.
- (US) Fed's Bullard (voter, hawk): Parts of US economy may be overvalued; US housing market is robust.
Europe
- (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) to allow stock trading in 33 names included in MOEX stock index on Thursday, Mar 24th (1st time since Feb 25th); Confirms short selling will be banned - financial press.
- (IE) Ireland Mar Consumer Confidence: 67.0 v 77.0 prior.
- (RU) Russia Economy Min estimates Russia Jan GDP +6.6% y/y.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.8% ; Kospi -0.4%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.1013-1.0980 ; JPY 121.30-120.95 ; AUD 0.7502-0.7466 ;NZD 0.6979-0.6949.
- Gold +0.2% at $1,940/oz; Crude Oil -0.9% at $113.91/brl; Copper +0.1% at $4.7805/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears target 1.0900 amid firmer yields, focus on NATO, EU/US data
EUR/USD remains pressured for the second consecutive day, sidelined near daily low of late. Risk-aversion, firmer yields underpin USD strength ahead of a long day. EU/US Markit PMIs for March precede US Durable Goods Orders for February to decorate calendar.
GBP/USD remains stuck around 1.3200 ahead of Biden’s meeting with its NATO counterparts
GBP/USD is trading lackluster around 1.3200 as investors await the outcome of the NATO meeting. The cable faced intensified selling pressure on higher UK’s CPI print at 6.2%. The BOE may resort to a fourth interest rate hike to contain the inflation mess.
Gold to remain choppy ahead of critical NATO Summit on Ukraine
Gold bulls were rescued by a pause in the US bond rout and renewed Ukraine concerns. Gold price needs a sustained break above this key hurdle on the 4H chart. Attention turns towards the US top-tier events ahead of the NATO meeting.
Assessing potential for XRP price to retest $1 after recent slowdown
XRP price set up a bullish continuation pattern from February 3 to March 11. The recent breakout saw Ripple provide gains for its holders until it began retracing. The altcoin seems to be making a comeback.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: Upside surprise set to trigger next leg up in the dollar Premium
Will the Federal Reserve front-load its rate hikes? That is the main question for currency traders – at least while war headlines are calm – and Durable Goods Orders figures for February will help provide an answer to the question.