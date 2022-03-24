General trend

- UST yields rise slightly in Asia after prior drop.

- USD and JPY trade generally higher.

- Oil FUTs ease.

- BOJ Jan Minutes: Must be vigilant to chance rising prices for various daily necessities might create gap between people's view on inflation outlook vs actual inflation data.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) Kataoka [outgoing dove]: Need to watch upside risks in CPI.

- Japan commented on Russia’s plan related to the RUB and gas.

- Analysts ponder the PBOC’s late month liquidity drain.

- Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov Nominee continues to not comment on the monetary policy outlook.

- BOK prepares for upcoming Gov transition.

- USTR on tariff exclusions with China: reinstates 352 of the 549 eligible exclusions.

- US equity FUTs trade higher in Asia.

- Hang Seng ended morning trading higher, despite the lower open; Tencent trades modestly lower following earnings, China Mobile rises post earnings.

- Shanghai Composite declined during morning trading [IT and Consumer Staples lagged].

- Nikkei 225 has pared decline; Shareholder votes weigh on Toshiba; Topix Marine Transportation index extends drop.

- S&P ASX 200 has traded slightly higher [Energy and Resources indices outperform].

- Laybuy [Australian BNPL firm] cut outlook and commented on losses related to fraud.

- Block trade was reported related to Samsung Electronics.

- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Australia Mar preliminary PMI manufacturing: 57.3 v 57.0 prior.

- (AU) Australia PM Morrison: Have raised concerns of Russia President Putin attending G20 in Indonesia in Nov.

- (NZ) Australia and New Zealand have jointly agreed that New Zealand will resettle up to 150 refugees per year for three years from Australia's existing regional processing cohort.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opened -1.2%.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Jan Meeting Minutes: Downward pressure from coronavirus on services waning; Corporate and Business sentiment continued to improve overall.

- (JP) Japan PM Kishida to replace Vaccine Minister Horiuchi when her role expires; to be effective at the end of Mar - Japanese press.

- (JP) Narita Airport to resume charges related to domestic flight landing - Japan media.

- (JP) Japan Mar preliminary PMI manufacturing: 53.2 v 52.7 prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Kataoka [outgoing dove]: Easing stance should be strengthened; Aggressive bond purchases is appropriate; Forward guidance on rates should be tied with CPI goal.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Will gather information on Rouble payments for Russia gas and oil exports.

Korea

-Kospi opened -0.7%.

- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Nominee Khee: Risks on economy and inflation expanding, will consider growth, inflation and stability.

- (KR) Expected Bank of Korea (BOK) Board member Joo will serve as acting chairman of the monetary policy board.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened -0.7%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3640 v 6.3558 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY20B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY20B prior; Net drain CNY60B v Net inject CNY10B prior.

- (CN) Follow Up: China financial regulator [CSRC] plans new approach to deal with issue related to the auditing of US-listed Chinese cos. - SCMP.

- (CN) Issuance of new China mutual funds rises during Mar vs Feb; notes factors including low base effect related to the Spring Festival holiday - China Securities Journal.

- (CN) China Economic Daily: There is limited impact on China from US Fed rate hike; Developed economies monetary policy shift may be associated with financial risks, and affect emerging economies.

- (CN) China Feb Swift Global Payments (CNY): 2.23% v 3.20% prior.

- (HK) Expected that Hong Kong will distribute first consumption vouchers on Apr 7 - Press.

- (CN) Shanghai Nickel rises by 17% [daily limit].

- (CN) Fitch: China Non Banking financing growth to resume after increased regulations.

- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lam: Have requested another batch of medical workers from China.

North America

- (US) President Biden said to seek $813.3B National Security budget for FY23 - press.

- (US) US House Panel to hold hearing on medical device user fee on Mar 30th (Wed).

- (US) Follow Up: US State Dept calls on Russia to end expelling US Diplomats and staff.

- (US) Fed's Bullard (voter, hawk): Parts of US economy may be overvalued; US housing market is robust.

Europe

- (RU) Russia Central Bank (CBR) to allow stock trading in 33 names included in MOEX stock index on Thursday, Mar 24th (1st time since Feb 25th); Confirms short selling will be banned - financial press.

- (IE) Ireland Mar Consumer Confidence: 67.0 v 77.0 prior.

- (RU) Russia Economy Min estimates Russia Jan GDP +6.6% y/y.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.1%, ASX 200 +0.1% , Hang Seng -0.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.8% ; Kospi -0.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.3%.

- EUR 1.1013-1.0980 ; JPY 121.30-120.95 ; AUD 0.7502-0.7466 ;NZD 0.6979-0.6949.

- Gold +0.2% at $1,940/oz; Crude Oil -0.9% at $113.91/brl; Copper +0.1% at $4.7805/lb.