Market highlights
-
US equities recovered, snapping an untimely case of an uncontrollable run of two-day hiccup.
-
Oil traded lower on the latest US oil products report as an untimely stock build of 3 mb on the week clouded the immediate-term view.
-
Bank of Canada meeting lived up to its billing as the most hotly anticipated central bank gathering of the year.
-
Gold remains supported by softer US yields, and the yellow metal hasn’t looked back since China increased import quotas for domestic banks.
Markets
US equities recovered Wednesday, snapping an untimely case of an uncontrollable run of two-day hic-ups as investors quickly digested the primary culprit: a toxic elixir of two parts technical and one-part Covid heebie-jeebies without too much unease.
Spooky events will happen from time to time, but provided the macros hold up and the Fed continues to toggle the policy taps wide open, it's unlikely the market will shift too far from the recovery reality. But the constantly shifting tides always complicate the narrative as a rising tide doesn't necessarily lift all boats.
Still, a few onboard signs started flashing after 20y bond yield auctions drew a considerable crowd, showing solid demand for long-end Treasuries and continued to dampen yields favourably for risk assets like stocks.
To be sure, the third wave of coronavirus infections is cause for concern for investors are suggesting discretion is the better part of valour when it comes to navigating this market.
But after a reasonably orderly sell-off with the VIX hardly blinking an eye, investors seemed happy to buy the dip. One reason why there’s been little nervousness might be that the market is better hedged than just a couple of weeks ago. I think everyone saw this coming as the market felt technically out of sorts with both bonds and stocks rallying on solid data; typically, something has to give.
Oil markets
US crude inventories built by 0.6 mb last week, broadly in line with seasonal norms, but a negative surprise nonetheless. And then oil traded lower astern of the latest US oil products report as an untimely stock build of 3 mb on the week, with most of the increase occurring in 'other oils' and jet fuel, clouded the immediate term view.
Refining runs fell below 15mbd last week to 14.8mbd, but given the strength in US refining margins and seasonal tailwinds, we should expect them to bounce back over the coming weeks.
And with the NOPEC back in the headlines, it creates a lot of noise in the background, complicating the sense of unease around third wave of Covid-19.
Currency markets
Last night’s Bank of Canada meeting lived up to its billing as the most hotly anticipated central bank gathering of the year so far as the BoC has taken the lead on the race to policy normalization, with predictable consequences for the Loonie after BoC Governor Tiff Macklem opened the door to a rate hike in 2022. But the bigger hawkish surprise is the signal on rates and the positive CAD reaction to the BoC announcement appears well justified.
The MYR remains relatively tight, weighed down by slumping oil prices but supported by better risk sentiment and a slightly weaker US dollar this morning.
Gold markets
Gold remains supported by softer US yields, and the yellow metal hasn’t looked back since China increased import quotas for domestic banks, which is expected to result in 5 mm troy oz of imports over April and May.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2000 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD retreats from intraday top but holds above 1.2000. Bullish BOC teases ECB hawks even as the bank is unlikely to alter the monetary policy settings. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues concerning covid geopolitics. US weekly jobless claims also eyed.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 amid USD bounce, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3900, as the US dollar attempts a recovery amid a tepid risk tone. Brexit jitters and growing covid concerns outweigh the UK’s higher vaccination rates, which weigh on the spot.
Gold seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful
Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia. Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves. One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.
Ripple needs to claim this demand barrier to prevent 18% crash
XRP price has flipped a crucial demand zone into supply after the recent slump. An 18% drop to $1.04 could ensue if bulls fail to rescue Ripple here. On-chain metrics hint at a semi-stable state that could flip bearish anytime.
European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.