- Asia investors continue to hop into local stocks, encouraged by a more amenable Fed and the anticipated Chinese consumer spending bonanza in Q2.
Despite second derivative reopening concerns around inflation starting to build, as we move through the year of the rabbit, Asia investors continue to hop into local stocks, encouraged by a more amenable Fed and the anticipated Chinese consumer spending bonanza in Q2. Indeed Global investors believe the Fed can only go back to the well before its hawkish message becomes wholly watered down.
China's reopening and the BOJ's potential exit from unconventional easing are the most prominent regional themes in early 2023; elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, inflation appears to be peaking, and rate hike cycles are at or nearing an end.
Economic news has already been improving in China and has fared much better than feared, despite more significant mobility declines in Q4 than earlier in the year amid the Shanghai lockdown.
Beyond the Fed today, we also got critical economic updates as we kick off February.
The ISM manufacturing index declined more than expected in January, falling to 47.4 from 48.4 a month ago. The underlying report was weak, with the production, new orders, and employment components all softening. Which also supports the bad news is a good thesis. But more worryingly, this is the third consecutive month that the ISM has been in a contractionary territory meaning the majority of respondents to the survey are seeing things get worse, not better. However, the transformation from the post-pandemic era may render the business sentiment surveys a less reliable indicator of the direction of economic travel than usual, given the recession bias among those surveyed.
And in a case of seasonality gone wrong and even in the face of massive tech layoffs, we saw a surprising increase in the number of job openings out there -- rising by 572,000
Oil markets
Energy markets kicked off 2023 with a sharp early January selloff in oil and gas prices on the back of unseasonal warmth. Temperatures have been especially extreme in Northwestern Europe in the first half of winter, experiencing the third warmest winter on record. But temperatures are now dipping below normal in Europe and many other parts of the world -- a development should lead to burning more oil and gas to heat homes and businesses, squeezing supplies, and putting renewed upward pressure on energy.
So when the London crews get in, I expect oil traders to check weather patterns and buy the dip.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tries to stabilize above 1.0900 in ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound after having dropped below 1.0900 on Thursday. Following the ECB's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 bps, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD falls to multi-week lows near 1.2250
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and declined to multi-week lows near 1.2250. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reversal? Gold is under pressure despite lower yields Premium
Spot gold reached on Thursday at $1,959 the highest level since mid-April and then dropped sharply, losing all post-FOMC gains, approaching $1,910. The move lower took place amid a recovery of the US Dollar across the board on a volatile session.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.