US stocks climbed the ladder on Friday again as investors continued to price in an increased likelihood that the US will avoid recession, the Fed might stop tightening, and as investors price out a series of tail risks, including debt ceiling concerns and regional banks turmoil.
Macro data in the US continue to paint a picture of economic resilience—housing, consumer confidence and durable goods all topped estimates—which, combined with an upward revision to 1Q23 GDP and softer jobless claims, has put upward pressure on yields across the curve. The moves higher remain front-end led, especially with the Fed signalling a willingness to tighten more.
But there was some semi-comforting news to end the week as the PCE inflation for May moved lower, possibly shifting the Fed into a less hawkish mode post-July
Asia gets the new half kicked off amid a growing sense of optimism, with low volatility buoying markets on the back of a surprisingly strong run of US economic data, wiping the slate clean of recession concerns amid a growing belief that corporate profits can withstand 'higher for longer' global interest rates.
Trading volume on Monday could be light due to the July Fourth US holiday. Still, Friday's positive momentum should boost risk appetite as investors brace for a deluge of top-tier regional economic data.
With the first half of the year now in the bag and with no shortage of financial inputs to digest, the broad macroeconomic backdrop shows an economy holding on relatively well despite widespread concern about recession. On the flip side, inflation remains stubborn, leaving the European Central Bank, The Bank of England and the Federal Reserve to grapple with short-term core metrics that are still well above their comfort range—leaving the key theme of the renewed upward march in long-term interest rates most likely intact.
Now that markets have brushed aside the regional banking storm and done away with the debt ceiling drama, investors realize that the underlying economy is much firmer than expected at the start of 2023. And, while headline inflation is correctly meandering down the mountain in most major economies—courtesy of less expensive oil—core inflation is barely budging as job markets remain tight and housing stabilizes. For equity markets, combining a resilient economy and sticky underlying inflation is a mixed blessing, but the sticky core could still be a tough pill for the Fed to swallow.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
