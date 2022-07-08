Asia Market Update: Asia generally tracks gains on Wall St.; US equity FUTs decline ahead of jobs data; JPY firmed on the Abe news.
General trend
- UST yields trade slightly lower.
- Will the US jobs data impact recession concerns?.
- Will China get tariff relief?.
- Is the China stimulus talk really new?.
- Equity markets generally pare gains.
- Hang Seng Mainland Properties index said to move sharply lower.
- Japan expected to hold elections on July 10th [Sun].
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened +0.4%.
- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 0.25% Nov 2024 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.8008%; bid-to-cover: 4.32x.
- (NZ) New Zealand Jun ANZ Truckometer Heavy M/M: -2.7% v -1.7% prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.5%.
- (JP) Nikkei 225 July options settle at 26,659.
- (JP) Former Japan PM Abe said to collapse while giving a speech in Nara [resigned as PM in Aug 2020], shots said to have been heard; Abe said to have been shot in the chest, carried away in an ambulance - Japan Media.
- (JP) Japan May Household Spending Y/Y: -0.5% v +2.1%e.
- (JP) Japan Jun Bank Lending Y/Y: 1.3% v 0.7% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: % v 0.9% prior.
- (JP) Japan May BoP Current Account: ¥128.4B v ¥172.0Be; Adjust Current Account: ¥8.2B v ¥154.9Be.
- *(JP) JAPAN JUN ECO WATCHERS CURRENT SURVEY: 52.9 V 55.0E; OUTLOOK SURVEY: 47.6 V 53.6E.
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.8%.
- (KR) South Korea Government: Announces KRW810B in measures to help lower people's cost of living; severe inflation is likely to persist.
- (KR) South Korea President Yoon Approval Rating 37% v 43% prior - Gallup Poll.
- (KR) South Korea sells 50-year bonds: Avg Yield: 3.12% v 3.23% prior.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened opened +1.5%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.5%.
- (CN) China said to be considering $220B stimulus via bond sales – press.
- (CN) Beijing expected to follow a rule of voluntary vaccination - Press.
- (CN) China Property Developers said to have $13B in USD denominated bond payments during H2 - FT.
- (CN) China Securities Journal: China will maintain double digit export growth during the second half as supply chain disruptions dissipate and with Govt policies.
- (CN) Shanghai reports 45 coronavirus cases, all in quarantine area.
- (CN) Anhui, China reports 157 coronavirus cases v 167 prior.
- (HK) Chief Executive Officer Alder to leave Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC); will be leaving the SFC to take up a new appointment in the United Kingdom as Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority in Jan 2023.
- (CN) China tightens rules on credit card business, notes the rapid growth of the credit card business; the rules were announced late on Thurs. - financial press.
- (CN) President Biden could announce decision to cut some Chinese tariffs during week of July 4th [from Jul 4th].
North America
- (US) Natural Gas Pipeline Co. of America (NGPL) declares force majeure at Gulf Coast #1 Mainline; required to perform pipeline remediation [relates to compressor stations in Texas] - financial pres.
Europe
- Total: Says Elgin Franklin compressor trip to reduce UK gas supply.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.7%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng +0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +1.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.0191-1.0139 ; JPY 136.14-135.33 ; AUD 0.6862-0.6812 ;NZD 0.6194-0.6159.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,738/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $103.00/brl; Copper -1.1% at $3.5020/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery toward 1.0200 area
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed into positive territory above 1.0180 following the NFP-inspired drop in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes recovered after opening in negative territory, putting additional weight on the dollar.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound and advanced beyond 1.2000. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength despite the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls growth in June.
Gold rebounds toward $1,750 despite rising US yields
Gold has gathered bullish momentum following Wall Street's opening bell and advanced toward $1,750. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the renewed dollar weakness allows XAU/USD to hold in positive territory.
New lawsuit claims Solana’s SOL is an unregistered, centralized security
Solana has been slammed with a lawsuit claiming SOL is an unregistered security. The plaintiff claimed that Solana’s SOL token is a centralized security and insiders profited immensely while retail traders suffered losses.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!