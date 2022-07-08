Asia Market Update: Asia generally tracks gains on Wall St.; US equity FUTs decline ahead of jobs data; JPY firmed on the Abe news.

General trend

- UST yields trade slightly lower.

- Will the US jobs data impact recession concerns?.

- Will China get tariff relief?.

- Is the China stimulus talk really new?.

- Equity markets generally pare gains.

- Hang Seng Mainland Properties index said to move sharply lower.

- Japan expected to hold elections on July 10th [Sun].

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opened +0.4%.

- (AU) Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 0.25% Nov 2024 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.8008%; bid-to-cover: 4.32x.

- (NZ) New Zealand Jun ANZ Truckometer Heavy M/M: -2.7% v -1.7% prior.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opened +0.5%.

- (JP) Nikkei 225 July options settle at 26,659.

- (JP) Former Japan PM Abe said to collapse while giving a speech in Nara [resigned as PM in Aug 2020], shots said to have been heard; Abe said to have been shot in the chest, carried away in an ambulance - Japan Media.

- (JP) Japan May Household Spending Y/Y: -0.5% v +2.1%e.

- (JP) Japan Jun Bank Lending Y/Y: 1.3% v 0.7% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: % v 0.9% prior.

- (JP) Japan May BoP Current Account: ¥128.4B v ¥172.0Be; Adjust Current Account: ¥8.2B v ¥154.9Be.

- *(JP) JAPAN JUN ECO WATCHERS CURRENT SURVEY: 52.9 V 55.0E; OUTLOOK SURVEY: 47.6 V 53.6E.

Korea

-Kospi opened +0.8%.

- (KR) South Korea Government: Announces KRW810B in measures to help lower people's cost of living; severe inflation is likely to persist.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon Approval Rating 37% v 43% prior - Gallup Poll.

- (KR) South Korea sells 50-year bonds: Avg Yield: 3.12% v 3.23% prior.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opened opened +1.5%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.5%.

- (CN) China said to be considering $220B stimulus via bond sales – press.

- (CN) Beijing expected to follow a rule of voluntary vaccination - Press.

- (CN) China Property Developers said to have $13B in USD denominated bond payments during H2 - FT.

- (CN) China Securities Journal: China will maintain double digit export growth during the second half as supply chain disruptions dissipate and with Govt policies.

- (CN) Shanghai reports 45 coronavirus cases, all in quarantine area.

- (CN) Anhui, China reports 157 coronavirus cases v 167 prior.

- (HK) Chief Executive Officer Alder to leave Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC); will be leaving the SFC to take up a new appointment in the United Kingdom as Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority in Jan 2023.

- (CN) China tightens rules on credit card business, notes the rapid growth of the credit card business; the rules were announced late on Thurs. - financial press.

- (CN) President Biden could announce decision to cut some Chinese tariffs during week of July 4th [from Jul 4th].

North America

- (US) Natural Gas Pipeline Co. of America (NGPL) declares force majeure at Gulf Coast #1 Mainline; required to perform pipeline remediation [relates to compressor stations in Texas] - financial pres.

Europe

- Total: Says Elgin Franklin compressor trip to reduce UK gas supply.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.7%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng +0.2%; Shanghai Composite +0.1% ; Kospi +1.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax flat; FTSE100 -0.3%.

- EUR 1.0191-1.0139 ; JPY 136.14-135.33 ; AUD 0.6862-0.6812 ;NZD 0.6194-0.6159.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,738/oz; Crude Oil +0.3% at $103.00/brl; Copper -1.1% at $3.5020/lb.