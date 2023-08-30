Asia market: Asia equities open higher after soft US JOLTS; Soft AU CPI sees A$, NZ$ down, equities up; Busy data Thu & Fri coming up
General rend
- Equities in Asia opened higher across the board, following US equities after significantly lower US JOLTs job openings than were expected.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index opened +3%.
- Australia’s July CPI came in below the 5% level; Building Approvals also missed expectations.
- Hopes for the RBA to extend their rate pause saw AU equities and bonds rise, and AUD -0.5% and NZD-0.4%. The yield on 3-yr AU notes dropped to 3.75%, from 3.78% ahead of the announcement.
- China’s PBOC maintained a strong Yuan fix, >900 pips above the market.
- Of note in yesterday’s afternoon trading, the 2-year JGB auction saw the first positive yield since the YCC policy was adjusted back in Dec, 2022. Prior to that the only positive yield was back in 2015.
- US equity FUTs slightly up during Asia trading.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Thu JP Retail Sales + Industrial Production.
- Thu night US Core PCE, Personal Spending.
- Fri CN Caixin Manufacturing PMI + JP / AU / KR Manufacturing PMI.
- Fri night US Non-farm payrolls + unemployment + ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Holidays in Asia this week
- Thu Aug 31 Malaysia.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,220.
- Australia July CPI Y/Y: 4.9% V 5.2%E.
- Australia Q2 Construction Work Done: 0.4% v 0.9%e.
- Australia July Building Approvals M/M: -8.1% v -0.5%e.
- Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 2.75% Nov 2028 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.8331% v 3.5188% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.25x v 5.7x prior.
- RBA Dep Gov Bullock: Reiterates stance that RBA may have to raise rates again, as inflation is too high; decisions to be data-dependent (overnight update).
- New Zealand July Building Permits M/M: -5.2% v 3.5% prior.
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Sold net NZ$3.96B in Jul to build FX reserves; confirms the NZD sale is not intervention.
- New Zealand opposition National Party releases tax policy on foreign buyers of house.
China/Hong Kong
- Shanghai Composite opens +0.3% at 3,144.
- Hang Seng opens +1.0% at 18,659.
- Hong Kong sets up task force to boost stock market liquidity (overnight update).
- China biggest state-owned banks consider further deposit rate cuts for a third time in a year in order to boost growth (overnight update).
- Micron (MU) (CN) Chinese Embassy in US - The cyber security review on Micron is necessary for safeguarding national security.
- Country Garden (2007.HK) Issue of 350.6M new shares at HK$0.77/shr under general mandate, total consideration of HK$270M (note: in lieu of debt owed to holder Kingboard of Hong Kong).
- US Commerce Sec Raimondo: China asked US to reduce export controls but US rejected it; Hope export control dialogue with China to boost compliance; Will wait and see if there is action from China - comments from China (overnight update).
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1816 v 7.1851 prior.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY382B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY81B v injects CNY274B prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens +0.6% at 32,432.
- BOJ's Tamura: Inflation likely to slow for time being, then accelerate moderately again.
- Japan Industry Min Nishimura: No plan at moment to boost beyond ~¥80B of gov't funds to support fishing industry due to reputation damage from Fukushima water release.
- Toyota (TM) 12 domestic plans back online as planned.
- Toyota (TM) Reports parent-only global production 809.4K, +14.6% y/y, global sales 859.5K, +7.8% y/y.
- Japan PM Kishida: Japan plans to continue to support Ukraine - post Zelenskiy phone call.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation:.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.
South Korea
- Kospi opens +0.9% at 2,575.
- Ecopro might be delisted by as early as 2023 – South Korea press.
Other Asia
- Taiwan allows foreign investors to use stock as collateral from Mon, Aug 28th (overnight update).
- Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Gov Warjiyo: Q3 GDP seen at 5.2% y/y.
North America
- (US) NHC on Tropical Storm Idalia: Forecast to become a major hurricane tonight, with catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds likely tomorrow morning where the core of Idalia moves inland.
- (US) Jun S&P/corelogic house price index (20-CITY) M/M: 0.92% V 0.80%E; Y/Y: -1.17% V -1.60%E.
- (US) Jun FHFA house price index M/M: 0.3% V 0.6%E; Q/Q: 1.7% V 0.5% prior.
- (US) Aug consumer confidence: 106.1 V 116.0E.
- (US) July JOLTS job openings: 8.83M V 9.50ME (lowest since May 2021); Quits rate 2.4% v 2.4% prior.
- US federal appeals court rules SEC was wrong to reject Grayscale application for a spot bitcoin ETF.
Europe
- UK Foreign Sec Cleverly to China Vice Pres: It is important to address the challenges and differences of opinion that all countries have in bilateral relations.
- UK Air Traffic Control knock-on effects from yesterday's outage expected to last for several days.
- UK Govt said to again delay the application of its post-Brexit border controls on food and fresh products until 2024.
- France Fin Min Le Maire: Maintains 2023 domestic GDP growth forecast at 1%; China crisis is worrying; Should not be underestimated.
- German Chancellor Scholz: Announces 10 point plan to boost economy - cabinet retreat comments.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 +1.3% , Hang Seng +0.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +0.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1% ; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +1.7%.
- EUR 1.0857-1.0885 ; JPY 145.77-146.26 ; AUD 0.6450-0.6483 ;NZD 0.5943-0.5975.
- Gold -0.1% at $1,963/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $81.53/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.8205/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
