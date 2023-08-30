Share:

Asia market: Asia equities open higher after soft US JOLTS; Soft AU CPI sees A$, NZ$ down, equities up; Busy data Thu & Fri coming up

General rend

- Equities in Asia opened higher across the board, following US equities after significantly lower US JOLTs job openings than were expected.

- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index opened +3%.

- Australia’s July CPI came in below the 5% level; Building Approvals also missed expectations.

- Hopes for the RBA to extend their rate pause saw AU equities and bonds rise, and AUD -0.5% and NZD-0.4%. The yield on 3-yr AU notes dropped to 3.75%, from 3.78% ahead of the announcement.

- China’s PBOC maintained a strong Yuan fix, >900 pips above the market.

- Of note in yesterday’s afternoon trading, the 2-year JGB auction saw the first positive yield since the YCC policy was adjusted back in Dec, 2022. Prior to that the only positive yield was back in 2015.

- US equity FUTs slightly up during Asia trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Thu JP Retail Sales + Industrial Production.

- Thu night US Core PCE, Personal Spending.

- Fri CN Caixin Manufacturing PMI + JP / AU / KR Manufacturing PMI.

- Fri night US Non-farm payrolls + unemployment + ISM Manufacturing PMI.

Holidays in Asia this week

- Thu Aug 31 Malaysia.

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,220.

- Australia July CPI Y/Y: 4.9% V 5.2%E.

- Australia Q2 Construction Work Done: 0.4% v 0.9%e.

- Australia July Building Approvals M/M: -8.1% v -0.5%e.

- Australia sells A$700M v A$700M indicated in 2.75% Nov 2028 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.8331% v 3.5188% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.25x v 5.7x prior.

- RBA Dep Gov Bullock: Reiterates stance that RBA may have to raise rates again, as inflation is too high; decisions to be data-dependent (overnight update).

- New Zealand July Building Permits M/M: -5.2% v 3.5% prior.

- Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ): Sold net NZ$3.96B in Jul to build FX reserves; confirms the NZD sale is not intervention.

- New Zealand opposition National Party releases tax policy on foreign buyers of house.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.3% at 3,144.

- Hang Seng opens +1.0% at 18,659.

- Hong Kong sets up task force to boost stock market liquidity (overnight update).

- China biggest state-owned banks consider further deposit rate cuts for a third time in a year in order to boost growth (overnight update).

- Micron (MU) (CN) Chinese Embassy in US - The cyber security review on Micron is necessary for safeguarding national security.

- Country Garden (2007.HK) Issue of 350.6M new shares at HK$0.77/shr under general mandate, total consideration of HK$270M (note: in lieu of debt owed to holder Kingboard of Hong Kong).

- US Commerce Sec Raimondo: China asked US to reduce export controls but US rejected it; Hope export control dialogue with China to boost compliance; Will wait and see if there is action from China - comments from China (overnight update).

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1816 v 7.1851 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY382B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY81B v injects CNY274B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens +0.6% at 32,432.

- BOJ's Tamura: Inflation likely to slow for time being, then accelerate moderately again.

- Japan Industry Min Nishimura: No plan at moment to boost beyond ~¥80B of gov't funds to support fishing industry due to reputation damage from Fukushima water release.

- Toyota (TM) 12 domestic plans back online as planned.

- Toyota (TM) Reports parent-only global production 809.4K, +14.6% y/y, global sales 859.5K, +7.8% y/y.

- Japan PM Kishida: Japan plans to continue to support Ukraine - post Zelenskiy phone call.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation:.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.9% at 2,575.

- Ecopro might be delisted by as early as 2023 – South Korea press.

Other Asia

- Taiwan allows foreign investors to use stock as collateral from Mon, Aug 28th (overnight update).

- Indonesia Central Bank (BI) Gov Warjiyo: Q3 GDP seen at 5.2% y/y.

North America

- (US) NHC on Tropical Storm Idalia: Forecast to become a major hurricane tonight, with catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds likely tomorrow morning where the core of Idalia moves inland.

- (US) Jun S&P/corelogic house price index (20-CITY) M/M: 0.92% V 0.80%E; Y/Y: -1.17% V -1.60%E.

- (US) Jun FHFA house price index M/M: 0.3% V 0.6%E; Q/Q: 1.7% V 0.5% prior.

- (US) Aug consumer confidence: 106.1 V 116.0E.

- (US) July JOLTS job openings: 8.83M V 9.50ME (lowest since May 2021); Quits rate 2.4% v 2.4% prior.

- US federal appeals court rules SEC was wrong to reject Grayscale application for a spot bitcoin ETF.

Europe

- UK Foreign Sec Cleverly to China Vice Pres: It is important to address the challenges and differences of opinion that all countries have in bilateral relations.

- UK Air Traffic Control knock-on effects from yesterday's outage expected to last for several days.

- UK Govt said to again delay the application of its post-Brexit border controls on food and fresh products until 2024.

- France Fin Min Le Maire: Maintains 2023 domestic GDP growth forecast at 1%; China crisis is worrying; Should not be underestimated.

- German Chancellor Scholz: Announces 10 point plan to boost economy - cabinet retreat comments.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 +1.3% , Hang Seng +0.4%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi +0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1% ; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +1.7%.

- EUR 1.0857-1.0885 ; JPY 145.77-146.26 ; AUD 0.6450-0.6483 ;NZD 0.5943-0.5975.

- Gold -0.1% at $1,963/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $81.53/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.8205/lb.