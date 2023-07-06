Share:

General trend

- Some banking concerns in China today:

1) After earlier reporting that CN banks would be allowed to offer local gov’t LGFVs 25 year loans (instead of the usual 10 years), today sources denied the rumor.

2) China banks said to have halted the buying of Shanghai Free Trade Bonds, said to be a blow to LGFVs; cites increased regulatory scrutiny.

3) On Wed the HKMA lent to banks the largest amount of funds through its discount window since 2021.

- US FOMC Minutes overnight showed that several members pushed for a rate hike last month.

- Asian chip names decline ahead of CN MOFCOM meeting today with major domestic gallium and germanium producers to discuss upcoming export curbs.

- Asia chip-relateds: Advantest -2.5%, Renesas -4%, Tokyo Electron -3.5% & Taiwan Semiconductor -2.5%.

- Foxconn down a further -2.7% today taking this week’s losses to -6.5% after reporting Jun Revenues -19.7% y/y A/H last night.

- In indices the Hang Seng was down over 3% with Mainland Banks down >5% and the Nikkei also down 1.7%.

- Today’s PBOC CNY fix of 7.2098 was ~500 pips pips stronger than the USD/CNH market price of ~7.26 at the time.

- In currencies the yen was stronger against all other G-10 members; USD/JPY -0.6% and GBP/JPY -0.7%.

- After the previous week’s first decline in 13 weeks, foreigners were again net buyers of Japanese equities last week.

- NZ bond yields pared rise post syndicate pricing [New Zealand syndicated NZ$5.0B bond auction was well overbid, with book size exceeding NZ$12.2B and priced +4bps over the previous syndicated bond sale].

- NZ 10 yr yield +4.9bps, with NZD +0.1%.

- Au 3-yr yields +11bps to 4.125%, with AUD -0.1%.

- South Korea Q2 prelim earnings in focus for Fri (Samsung, LG Energy and possibly LG Electronics.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Thu night – US ISM Services PMI & JOLTS & ADP payrolls.

- Fri night US non-farm payrolls & unemployment.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,243.

- Australia May Trade Balance (A$): 11.8B v 10.9Be.

- Australia Treasury reportedly prepares RBA Governor shortlist - Australia press.

- New Zealand sells NZ$5.0B v NZ$3.0-5.0B indicated range in Apr 2033 bonds via syndication; Yield to maturity 4.7575%.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,215.

- Hang Seng opens -1.4% at 18,840.

- HKMA lends HK$3.1B to banks through Discount Window (update); Largest amount of funds loaned to banks since 2021.

- Hang Seng declines by >3%; Mainland Banks Index down >5% [extends decline].

- Taiwan Semiconductor (2330.TW) Says does NOT expect China export restrictions on gallium and germanium will have any 'direct' impact on the co's production.

- Sources said to deny rumor about China banks offering 25-year loans to LGFVs.

- China banks said to have halted the buying of Shanghai Free Trade Bonds, said to be a blow to LGFVs; cites increased regulatory scrutiny.

- Tier 1 US brokerage firm expects global demand of rare earths Neodymium and Praseodymium to outpace demand from 2028 onwards.

- TSLA Follow Up: CEO Musk said to have signed a fair competition pledge with China companies including NIO, BYD, Geely and Xpeng - financial press.

- US Treasury Sec Yellen to arrive in Beijing at 4:30 AM ET [on Jul 6th]; Yellen to discuss global challenges with Chinese official.

- China released its first open-source computer OS named "OpenKylin" on July 5 - China media.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.2098 v 7.1968 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net drains CNY191B v drains CNY212B prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.8% at 33,058.

- Foxconn Chairman Liu said to have held talks with mid-level Sharp employees in Japan this week.

- Japan Jun Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: 6.5% v 6.2% prior.

- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended Jun 30]: Japan buying of foreign bonds ¥1.253T v ¥162.3B prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: ¥195.0B v -¥542.4B prior.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- Japan sells ¥900B in 30-Year Bonds; Avg Yield: 1.2220% v 1.2570% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.03x v 3.08x prior.

South Korea

- Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,574.

Other Asia

- Foxconn (2317.TW) Reports June (NT$) Rev 422.8B -19.7% y/y; Guides Q3 'better than Q2'; Operations will gradually ramp up in H2 ahead of peak season [overnight update].

- Taiwan Finance Ministry: To increase the housing tax rate to up to 4.8% from the current maximum of 3.6% [relates to unoccupied houses].

- Taiwan Jun Foreign Reserves: $564.8B v $562.9B prior [overnight update].

- Philippines Central Bank Gov Remolona: Jun CPI data supported the recent decision to continue pause in the current tightening cycle.

- Thailand new Parliament to vote for Prime Minister on Wed, July 13th - House Speaker [overnight update].

- Bank of Thailand (BoK) says downward inflation trend to continue.

North America

- Iranian military attempted to seize two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz but backed off after US naval vessels intervened.

- MAY FACTORY ORDERS: 0.3% V 0.8%E.

- MAY FINAL DURABLE GOODS ORDERS: 1.8% V 1.7%E; DURABLES (EX-TRANSPORTATION): 0.7% V 0.6%E.

- FOMC JUN MINUTES: Some members favored at 25bps hike in June; Staff forecasts a mild recession in 2023.

- US Commerce Dept: US firmly opposes export controls announced by China regarding gallium and germanium.

Europe

- Euro Zone May PPI M/M: -1.9% v -1.7%e; Y/Y: -1.5% v -1.3%e (annual pace negative for 1st time since Dec 2020).

- GERMANY SELLS €979M VS. €1.0B INDICATED IN 2.30% FEB 2033 GREEN BONDS; AVG YIELD: 2.39% V 2.43% PRIOR; BID TO COVER: 2.21X V 1.95X PRIOR.

- RUSSIA GOVT SPOKESPERSON PESKOV: THREAT OF SABOTAGE AT ZAPORIZHIA NPP IS GREAT; SITUATION IS TENSE.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 -1.7%; ASX 200 -1.2%; Hang Seng -3.0%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi -0.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 -1.0%.

- EUR 1.0833-1.0858 ; JPY 143.81-144.66 ; AUD 0.6633-0.6673 ; NZD 0.6163-0.6195.

- Gold flat at $1,926/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $71.73/brl; Copper -0.4% at $3.7462/lb.