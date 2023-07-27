Share:

Asia Market Update: Asia equities broadly stronger post-FOMC and generally positive US and Asia earnings; Weaker USD post-FOMC and pre-BOJ.

General trend

- In Korea Samsung Electronics +1.7% on Q2 earnings and guidance of accelerated chip demand, while LG Energy -6.3% on GM Bolt EV recall and global EV demand down in all markets except US.

- Hang Seng Mainland Property Index +3% on top of yesterday’s >10% increase.

- Aussie Miners Rio Tinto (-2%) and Fortescue (-1.6%) down after quarterly earnings and production releases.

- US equity FUTs up on Meta A/H earnings (+6.8% A/H) and Alphabet (+6%).

- Ahead of tomorrow’s BOJ decision USD/JPY overnight implied volatility rose to >36.2%, highest since early Mar just before Gov Kuroda’s final meeting in charge.

- PBOC kept up Yuan support with daily fix 150-200 pips higher than estimates.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Thu evening EU ECB rate decision, Thu night US Q2 advance GDP growth.

- Fri Japan BOJ rate decision.

- Fri night US personal spending and PCE.

Holidays in Asia this week

-Fri 28 July Thailand

Headlines/Economic Data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,391.

- Australia Q2 Export Price Index Q/Q: -8.5% v -6.7%e; Import Price Index Q/Q: -0.8% v -0.8%e.

- Fortesque (FMG.AU) Reports Q4 Iron Ore Shipments 48.9Mt v 49.5Mt y/y, Ore Mined 52.7Mt v 59.2Mt y/y.

- Rio Tinto (RIO.AU) Reports H1 Underlying Net $5.1B v $8.91B y/y; Underlying EBITDA $11.7B v $15.6B y/y; Rev $26.7B v $29.8B y/y; Cuts interim dividend to $1.77/shr from $2.67/shr y/y [overnight update].

- New Zealand sells total NZ$500M vs. NZ$500M indicated in 2026, 2031 and 2051 bonds.

- US Sec of State Blinken, NZ Foreign Affairs Min Mahuta: NZ-US relationship strong and growing.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens +0.1% at 3,225.

- Hang Seng opens +0.7% at 19,502.

- Hang Seng Mainland Property Index +3%.

- China Jun Industrial Profits Y/Y: -8.3% v -12.6% prior; YTD Y/Y: -16.8% v -18.8% prior.

- China NDRC issues notice for coal chemical industry development.

- China Industry Ministry: Aims to roll out a standards system that will support the development of full scenario autonomous driving applications by 2030.

- Analysts in China see signs officials will stabilize Yuan (inline) - China Securities Daily.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1265 v 7.1295 prior.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY114B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY88B v net injects CNY79B prior (3rd consecutive net injection).

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.4% at 32,523.

- Japan releases weekly flows data [period ended July 21st]: Japan buying of foreign bonds -¥973.8B v -¥76.6B prior; Foreign buying of Japan stocks: ¥101.0B v ¥238.5B prior.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Expects BOJ to communicate closely with gov't, conduct policy appropriately to achieve inflation target stably and sustainably.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.3% at 2,599.

- Bank of Korea (BoK): To lower standing lending facility rate for banks.

- South Korea Fin Min Choo: South Korea's financial markets are overall stable.

- Samsung Electronics 005930.KR Reports final Q2 (KRW) Net 1.55T v 10.95T y/y; Op 668.5B v 600B prelim (14.1T y/y); Rev 60.0T v 60.0T prelim (77.2T y/y).

- LG Energy 373220.KR Reports Q2 (KRW) Net 432.4B v 454.8Be, Op 461B v 655.9Be, Rev 8.77T v 8.64Te (4.74T y/y).

Other Asia

- Thailand Jun Customs Trade Balance: +$0.1B v -$0.9Be [overnight update].

- Malaysia releases 10 year economic plan: Malaysia PM Anwar aims to make Malaysia among top 30 economies globally.

- Singapore Q2 Prelim Unemployment Rate: 1.9% v 1.9%e.

- Indonesia Jun M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 6.1% v 6.1% prior.

- Indonesia FX Reserves may exceed $300B with export earning rule - Coordinating Minister Panjaitan.

North America

- US MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Jun 21st: -1.8% v +1.1% prior.

- US JUN NEW HOME SALES: 697K V 725KE.

- US DOE CRUDE: -0.6M V -2ME; GASOLINE: -0.8M V -1.5ME; DISTILLATE: -0.3M V -0.5ME.

- US FOMC RAISES TARGET RANGE BY 25BPS TO 5.25-5.50%; AS EXPECTED: WILL CONTINUE TO ASSES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND ITS IMPLICATIONS FOR POLICY.

- US Fed Chair Powell: FOMC to take data-dependent approach on future hikes; Reiterates process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go.

- US Fed Chair Powell: Have not made a decision to go every other meeting - Q&A.

Europe

- UK SMMT: UK Jun Car Production +16.2% y/y.

- UK NHS Junior Doctors to strike for 4 days from Aug 11th, following govt's 'final' pay offer.

- Russia affirms to produce 515Mts of oil in 2023, gas production forecast to decline to 657B cubic meters.

- Euro Zone Jun M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.9%e.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 +0.8%; ASX 200 +0.8%; Hang Seng +1.6%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +1.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.6%, Dax +0.4%; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 1.1077-1.1119; JPY 139.38-141.49 ; AUD 0.6755-0.6822 ; NZD 0.6206-0.6273.

- Gold +0.3% at $1,971/oz; Crude Oil +1.0% at $79.56/brl; Copper +0.6% at $3.9283/lb.