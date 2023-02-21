Market news and views
Yesterday, the fixed income markets started off poorly but got better later in the day. The yield for the 10-year Bund (which is how much money you can make from investing in it) went over 2.5% because board member Isabel Schnabel’s from the ECB said that people might not be thinking enough about inflation. But then someone else from the ECB said something more positive, and the markets improved again, with yields ending the week 10 basis points higher. Investors are now unsure about how much they'll be able to make in the future because some new information made them think interest rates might go up more than they thought. However, I think that this is only a short-term issue and that this is a good time to invest in 10-year Bunds and USTs (US Treasury Bonds).
Asia overnight
It was a quiet start to the week as investors await the FOMC Minutes later this week as well as the G20 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bankers. The President’s Day holiday in the US also helped keep things quiet in Asia. Dip buyers emerged in Chinese equities, which supported sentiment during the Asian session and at the time of writing, most Asian bourses were trading higher, but S&P 500 futures were trading in the red. The USD started the week modestly on the back foot with stronger Asian equities giving the AUD a boost and leading to the currency being the outperformer in the G10 during the Asian session. The EUR and USD were the underperformers.
USD/JPY in need of something more
USD/JPY’s rally ran into stiff resistance above 135. A close above 135 would open the path to 138 and levels not seen since the exchange rate’s collapse in the wake of the BoJ’s surprise widening of its 10Y JGB yield target by 25bp to +/-50bp. USD/JPY needs more to make such a leap. The surprise move by the BoJ has generated anticipation of more adjustments being made to YCC, especially with the dovish Governor Haruhiko Kuroda retiring in April along with his dovish Deputy Governors Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe. This Friday will be important for the USD/JPY as it will determine if that something more is coming from the Japan side of things. Indeed, the release of nationwide CPI data should show inflation is failing to top out as the BoJ has forecast. More importantly, the appearance of PM Fumio Kishida’s nominee for the BoJ Governor slot, Kazuo Ueda, will be grilled by Lower House parliamentarians on his view of monetary policy in his confirmation hearing. So far we know Ueda does not see a need for further changes to YCC for now, according to comments he gave in a TV interview soon after his name was leaked as the BoJ Governor nominee. Ueda will be questioned on what he thinks about YCC’s sustainability and effectiveness, which will provide investors with insights of whether or not further adjustment to the 10Y JGB yield target is likely in the coming year.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes Premium
EUR/USD extends its decline following the release of the latest US Federal Reserve meeting Minutes. The document shows a few participants favored a 50 bps rate hike, while some believed there was an elevated risk of a recession in 2023.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2070 as concerns lift the USD
GBP/USD trades sub-1.2100 with attempts to regain the figure being quickly reverted. The sour tone of equities and hawkish lines within the FOMC Minutes maintain financial markets in risk-off mode.
Gold: XAU/USD stable above $1,830 Premium
Financial markets struggled for a clear direction early Wednesday as investors await the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes. XAU/USD peaked at $1,845.99 a troy ounce mid-European session but quickly retreated amid prevalent US Dollar demand. The bright metal currently trades around $1,835, unchanged on the day.
Crypto markets in limbo without BTC’s discernible clues
Bitcoin price shows a lack of bullish momentum as it approaches a key confluence that is prominent on multiple timeframes. The influence of BTC can clearly be seen on Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins, which are in limbo.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Did policymakers discuss returning to bigger rate hikes? Premium
The first FOMC Minutes of 2023 will be published today. US Dollar Index looks to post monthly gains, supported by hawkish Fed bets. Investors will look for comments regarding the possibility of Fed going back to 50 bps hikes.