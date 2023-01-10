Precious metals did well compared to other assets in 2023, but not as well as many gold bugs expected given the highest price inflation in decades. The anemic price action was another indication of artificial forces in the markets and broken price discovery.
Trading algorithms were not programmed to buy metal when prices rise for real-world goods and services. They responded instead to the dollar’s strength or weakness in the foreign exchange markets.
Purchasing power of the Federal Reserve note “dollar” collapsed here at home, but that dismal performance was still outstanding when compared to major world currencies.
The dollar peaked at over 114 on the DXY index at the end of September. Gold put in its low for the year ($1,622/oz) at the same time.
The greenback has since dwindled to 103.91 while gold is ripping higher. While metal prices remain locked in an inverse correlation with the DXY, investors want to know where that index is headed.
Fed policy in the months ahead will be a major factor. The dollar’s peak late in the third quarter was the product of an unprecedented series of interest rate hikes by the FOMC.
Central bankers in the U.S. aggressively tightened while their counterparts around the world kept their feet off the brakes.
Currency traders now anticipate the Fed will soon make the long-awaited “pivot.”
Price inflation, as measured by the CPI, has slowed a bit. More importantly, the pain associated with dramatically higher interest rates is ratcheting higher:
-
Home sales have fallen sharply, and the worst may be yet to come.
-
The NASDAQ is down roughly 30%, and the tech sector is laying off people.
-
Retailers saw consumers tightening their belts around Christmas.
Two of the most reliable indicators are signaling a recession is on the way. The Leading Economic Indicators have turned negative, and the yield curve for interest rates has been inverted for months.
The world will soon find out just how much tolerance for pain Jerome Powell and the rest of the FOMC has. He talks a good game when it comes to the Fed’s resolve to crush price inflation. Talk from central bankers is about as cheap as it gets.
The other consideration in determining where the DXY is headed is how central bankers and traders will treat other major currencies.
The British pound lost nearly 12% relative to the dollar last year. The euro lost almost 9% and the yen dropped more than 22%. While price inflation was a major story here in the US, it is becoming a bona fide crisis elsewhere in the world.
Central bankers in those countries are playing catch up with the Fed. The Bank of England has been hiking rates. The same is true for the European Central bank. The Bank of Japan surprised markets by finally beginning to tighten policy last month.
Officials there do not want a repeat of what happened in 2022. Another double-digit decline against the U.S. dollar and the domestic price inflation that comes with it present serious challenges. Inflation that hot can easily spiral out of control.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
