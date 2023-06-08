Share:

USD: Jun '23 is Down at 103.825.

Energies: Jul '23 Crude is Up at 72.94.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 12 ticks and trading at 126.04.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 9 ticks Higher and trading at 4276.50.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1961.10. Gold is 26 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed. Currently Europe is trading predominantly Higher with the exception of the London exchange which is down fractionally at this point.

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories m/m is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9:45 AM EST as the S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9:45 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 10 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 6/07/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 6/07/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning. The USD and the Bonds weren't correlated this led to a Neutral or Mixed bias. The Dow traded Higher by 92 points however the other indices lost ground. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as the USD was Down and the Bonds were trading Higher. This usually resembles a Mixed Day hence the Neutral bias. The Dow traded Higher but the other indices did not. Today we have Unemployment Claims, Natural Gas Storage and Wholesale Inventories. Will this serve to align the markets? Only time will tell....