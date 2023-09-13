Share:

Outlook: CPI is the critical number today with the headline forecast at 0.6% m/m—higher than before—but core at 0.2%--the same as the previous two months, Stability is a fine thing, right? As oil reaches a near one-year high. can we really focus on core? Besides, on the y/y basis, core would be 4.3%, the smallest rise since Sept 2021, and if we look at the 3-month annualized, it’s 2.4%, far down from earlier levels.

Bottom line, US inflation is falling despite the pop up in the headline.

All the same, the inflation data is expected to provide support to the dollar on the idea that the Fed will remain on the hiking warpath, if letting the Sept meeting go by with a pause.

Tomorrow it’s retail sales and the ECB rate decision, with the rate decision still up in the air, but damaged by industrial production earlier today. Reuters reports “Markets now price a roughly 70% chance they raise rates, up from around 20% in early September, after Reuters reported that the central bank is to project inflation staying above 3% next year, bolstering the case for a tenth straight hike. That updated projection is well above the central bank's 2% inflation target and above the 2.7% predicted by a Reuters poll of economists.”

The idea that the ECB will hike after all (while others, including the US, pause) makes the ECB the odd man out. Think about whether this happens very often. Again, the lack of ECB transparency is a sign of indecisiveness and not a good thing. Since chief Lagarde is a smart cookie and knows that, the commitment to lowering inflation may very well win the day. This has put the euro on a seesaw.

Off on the side, there is a certain amount of debate going on as to whether the Japanese FinMin and BoJ Gov were jawboning or serious about either more intervention as the yen was getting too weak or lifting short-term rates out of negativity (something that might imply a different level of curve control). Gov Ueda’s remarks had the yen rising hard and fast—but for only one day.

We say these guys are serious and not just jawboning, knowing full-well that intervention spending is always just throwing it into the sea. The yields differential with the US is not done widening and dollar-yen at 150 was all but certain, causing some damage to the Japanese economy, including inflation via import prices. Having said that, we do not have a timetable for change in Japanese rates and yields, so we must expect dollar/yen to seesaw.

Forecast: As suspected yesterday, the corrective move was short-lived as everyone feared CPI would be high—remember, Reuters had a poll showing headline at 3.6%, from 3.2% and 3.0% earlier. Some of this apparent gain is due to the base effect, but never mind.

Angst over CPI is a little misplaced because it’s not the number the Fed watches, but it does set the tone. With US growth at 5.6% for Q3 in the Atlanta Fed GDPNow but the UK and eurozone heading into recession (and realistically, already there), the dollar is the winner. We expect it to be short-lived and cold water to get thrown on the dollar tomorrow with retail sales—probably down—and the ECB rate decision—we expect a hike. So the dollar/yen and euro/dollar will both be on the seesaw.

As usual, we warn against trying to trade the news. It usually ends in tears.

More About Inflation: Even as the CPI y/y is expected to be a bummer, most of the inflation analysis down in the weeds is good news. As we contemplate the meaning of today’s inflation numbers, headline and core, month-over-month and year-over-year, let’s not lose sight of the happiest inflation story out there—the New York Fed’s model. In a nutshell, as of July, the core trend was 2.8%, about the same as June. The 68 percent probability band ranges from 2.3% to 3.2%.

Remember that housing screws everything up because it’s so badly conceived and measured by the BEA. The time, as the NY Fed puts it, “Housing accounted for 0.4 percentage point of the increase in the [forecast] relative to its pre-pandemic average, while services ex-housing accounted for 0.48 ppt. Core goods had a slightly negative contribution of -0.02 ppt. A large part of the persistence in core goods, housing, and services ex-housing inflation is explained by the sector-specific component of the trend.” The blip upward in the BEA headline and core can easily be a one-time statistical aberration.

The NY Fed update is from Sept 5. The Cleveland Fed’s Nowcast came out yesterday. It has both CPI and PCE forecasts for Aug and Sept. Since what most folks are looking at is the y/y, we’ll take that: for CPI, the Cleveland Fed had 3.82% in Aug and 3.84% in Sept, with core at 4.46% in Aug and 4.29% in Sept, so a nice fall in core.

For PCE, which is what the Fed looks at, the Cleveland Fed has 3.65% y/y for the headline and 4.03% for the core in Aug, and 3.63% y/y for headline and 3.89% for core in Sept. Again, the headline may be higher but core is falling, and core is what counts.

Bottom line, even sticky prices less shelter is not bad—0.5%. See the chart from Y-Charts.

