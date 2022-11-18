Outlook: We get existing home sales today, expected to fall again, although a change in Freddie Mac mortgage calculation methodology is delivering lower mortgage rates now (to 6.61% from 7.08% last week), which should help next time

You’d think that Fed Bullard naming 7% as a not improbable ending point would get a huge response. We heard about it via email within minutes, whereas it took another 30-45 minutes to hit the press. Somebody probably had it on Twitter before then but we refuse to get news from Twitter.

But the market was mostly unimpressed. As the FT notes this morning, “Bullard’s comments sparked a slight sell-off in US government bonds, though the two-year Treasury yield, which is particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations, was flat on Friday at 4.46 per cent.” It improved a little to 4.497% by 8:05 am ET.

And checking the CME FedWatch tool for next June, we get only a minor increase in those seeing 5.00-5.25% (39.9% now vs. 27.5% a month ago). Those expecting 5.25-5.50% rose to 19.4% from 5.7% a month ago, so that’s something. The point is that the market is willing to see hikes persisting into Q2 next year instead of ending in Q1, and a plurality seeing 5%+--but only 3.7% (from zero) seeing anything at 5.25-5.5%.

What does this mean? One possibility is the market expecting inflation really has peaked and will come down enough to stay the Fed’s hand. Another idea is the Fed chickens out as recession hits. A third is some unexpected disruption that threatens financial market stability, the Fed’s third mandate that everyone neglects.

As we wrote yesterday, inflation may well have peaked but cannot reasonably be expected to fall to anywhere near the Fed’s target 2% within the next two years. Inflation will persist longer, even if it’s at a slower pace. It’s anyone’s guess at what point in this process the Fed shifts into lower gear and/or spreads out hikes, but not to accept the 5-7% ending point is to defy the Fed.

As for chickening out because recession hits the US, that dog don’t hunt today. Yesterday’s Atlanta Fed GDPNow update cut Q4 GDP from 4.4% the day before to 4.2% (on the drop in housing starts, considered “real residential investment growth. But 4.2% is a far cry from even a hint of contraction. (We get an update next Wednesday, Nov 23.)

As for financial market instability, the crash of the incompetently managed FTX did not contaminate equities—and it’s huge, far-reaching, and outrageous.

Meanwhile, the world keeps turning. Upstate New York is getting a blizzard for a white Thanksgiving next Thursday. Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the US and markets are closed. The following day is Black Friday when stores and websites hold big sales, but watered down considerably these days by the extension of Black Friday to black weeks in advance (and with plenty of criticism that the “sales” are not all that hot). We may not get trampling crowds and a good precursor for holiday retail sales this time.

We expect next week to be a slow one in FX as dollar bulls and bears slug it out. We judge that the market has the Fed wrong. Dollar bears seems to think that cutting the Dec hike to 25-50 bp means the Fed will be ending the hiking cycle in Q1, as though Bullard never spoke and the Atlanta Fed’s Q4 forecast of 4.2% is irrelevant (not to mention the ongoing labor shortage). This is an error—the real economy matters. If we consider the euro the benchmark, it’s coyly refusing to deliver a signal. On the hourly chart, we have multiple classic B band squeezes that started last week and show no sign of ending. We know the tiny-range squeezes point to a breakout, but in which direction? Data and logic point to the dollar improving and even a minor short squeeze, but some technicals (especially the Schaff indicator) see the euro breaking out to the upside again. We do not want to go into the weekend with any positions under these scary circs.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!