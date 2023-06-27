Share:

USD: Sep '23 is Down at 102.215.

Energies: Aug '23 Crude is Down at 68.64.

Financials: The Sep '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 7 ticks and trading at 127.28.

Indices: The Sep '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 40 ticks Higher and trading at 4380.25.

Gold: The Aug'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1933.50. Gold is 3 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, Crude is Down which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Japanese Nikkei. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

Durable Goods Orders m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Durable Goods is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

HPI m/m is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y is out at 9 AM EST. This is Major.

CB Consumer Confidence is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Richmond Manufacturing Index is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 10:15 AM EST as the S&P hit a High at around the same time. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 10:15 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 10:15 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '23. The S&P contract is now Sep' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Sept 2023 - 6/26/23

S&P - Sep 2023 - 6/26/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Downside bias as just about all instruments we use for market correlation purposes were trading Higher and this typically represents a Down Day. The markets didn't disappoint as all indices closed Lower. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Over the weekend we were hit with the news that the Russian Wagner Group was marching on Moscow as their leader challenged the Russian military for the handling of the war in the Ukraine. Somehow a deal was struck, and the march was called off with the leader of the Wagner Group being banished in neighboring Belarus. This was quite weird and confusing as the West was expecting them to march on Moscow and perhaps deposing the Russian dictator Putin. This served to confuse the global and whenever the markets are confused, it will drop. Such was the case yesterday. We knew this by following our rules on Market Correlation, which have always served us well. Today we have far more economic news with Durable Goods, Home sales and pricing information. Will this move the markets Higher? Only time will tell....