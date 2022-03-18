Danish card and MobilePay data suggest spending was up 9.5% in the week ending on March 13 compared to 2019. Given higher inflation and changes in spending behavior away from cash, this implies that spending in real terms is a few percent above spending before the COVID crisis. Gasoline spending is starting to put a drag on other types of consumption, excluding gas spending, consumption is up by 1.2%-points less than including gas spending.
The stark increase in gasoline prices as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is very visible in the data, as spending in gasoline stations is now up by more than 35% compared to 2019, with prices up by 30% this is mainly a price effect.
Overall, we are seeing higher spending in physical locations, which is now higher than in 2019. Some of this is due to gasoline spending taking place exclusively in physical locations. However, we continue to see service spending holding up well, with spending in restaurants, hotels, cinemas, and tourist attractions continuing to improve.
We do expect higher energy costs to start to squeeze other types of consumption. So far, the data indicates that retailing may be hit somewhat harder than services - likely due to pent-up demand for services following the reopening compared to goods, but it is still early days.
Overall, the jump in energy prices does not seem to have had a big impact on nonenergy consumption yet. As households start to pay higher heating and electricity bills, we might see more of an effect. And even though there is a significant buffer to household finances on average, the effect is – all else equal – negative.
