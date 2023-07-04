S&P 500 didn‘t look back following the tame core PCE report, clearly betting on no recession and Fed to declare victory against inflation. For all the positive broadening of stock market breadth in cyclicals and tech alike, other asset classes incl. bonds didn‘t get as carried away, meaning that stocks are likely to do a shallow consolidation of steep Friday‘s gains just next (today and tomorrow premarket).
As I have written on Friday – on top of dip buying being the name of the game following Thursday‘s reaction:
(…) As I don‘t expect a hot inflation figure … this should work to ultimately let stocks overcome any initial gyration with ES move to the upside, helping real assets and weakening USD,
Apart from the recession signs recounted in prior Sunday‘s analysis (1st paragraph), let‘s bring up some more of medium-term thoughts regarding raging bullish sentiment with all that follows for earnings, profit margins and the P/E when push comes to show later in Q3:
(…) Beaten down bears would go on capitulating, one by one – succumbing to the false dawn that‘s about as alluring as the post Bear Sterns times when the bottom was supposedly in also in terms of the real economy. It won‘t be any different over this summer and Sep when the buyers would realize that deteriorating data even in non manufacturing risk dipping into recessionary territory again, and real estate beyond commercial would deteriorate alongside retail sales beyond same store sales or unemployment ranging from initial to continuing claims.
As bank reserves have started declining (and it‘s no longer just on reverse repos to offset TGA increases), the buyers of all assets would get increasingly selective.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 7 of them.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
4,455 was comfortably overcome, and 4,474 was the lowest the intraday correction could reach. Tech not limited to the big names, was the driver, more than amply supporting the usual XLI, XLB, XLE and IWM. Very positively, XLF didn‘t keep much behind, and even XLV was bought into (seconds biggest SPX sectoral weighting, and healthcare didn‘t do universally fine lately).
Consider that USD wasn‘t weakening throughout all of the regular session (it actually remained on guard following the bulk of the risk-on rush), and that means we can look forward for a cautious entry to the holiday shortnened week incl. Wednesday premarket – 4,432 isn‘t likely to be approached really, any consolidation would happen rather in time than in price.
Market breadth did predictably improve, and there is no sign of major exhaustion, let alone bearish divergencies on the dailies anywhere. FOMO rush and quarter end positioning at its best. Still good even if the advance-decline line could have been stronger – new highs new lows count for me more as regards Friday.
Gold, Silver and miners
Miners move Thursday telegraphed better metals‘ showing Friday, and here we go as TLT, TLH also moved up. Precious metals sentiment should though remain cautious, we‘re not on the doorstep of a steep upswing here – basing continues.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0900 amid thin markets
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900, holding lower ground in the European session. The main currency pair is undermined by a cautious market mood, which supports the safe-haven US Dollar. Thin trading to extend on the US Independence Day.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2700 despite renewed US Dollar demand
GBP/USD is hovering around the 1.2700 level, struggling for a clear direction in the European session. Fears of recession and the US-China tussle put a floor under US Dollar, weighing on the major. Traders are likely to stay on the sidelines on the US Independence Day.
Gold bulls eye $1,930 on economic slowdown, US-China jitters amid US holiday
Gold Price (XAU/USD) stays on the front foot for the fourth consecutive day despite lacking upside momentum around $1,923 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Gemini’s Cameron Winklevoss offers DCG’s Barry Silbert ‘final deal’ in another open letter
Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of the Gemini crypto exchange, tweeted, “An Open Letter to Barry Silbert.” The three-page letter addresses the delays caused by DCG and the now-bankrupt Genesis in finalizing the repayment for the affected individuals.
Quiet start to an intense week as Fed plans to raise
The Independence Day holiday in the US means the week should start quietly in markets, but US data will soon attract the market's attention again now that a July Fed rate hike is a consensus view and there is also speculation about a move in September.