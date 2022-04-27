The USD dollar is not giving up ground against its trading partners. In fact, the US dollar index has just minted fresh 2-year highs, crossing the 102 level for the first time since March of 2020. Investors are waiting with bated breath for definite signs that the US Federal Reserve will be hiking its benchmark rate by 50 basis points in May as they enjoy a little respite from global uncertainty by holding the safe-haven currency.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD has failed to generate any gains after the re-election of Emmanuel Macron as president of France. Macron's pro-EU stance, relative to his challenger for the job, Marie Le-Pen, might have been expected to give the Euro a boost after it was revealed he had secured the top position for another five years. Yet, the EURUSD remains pressured by the discrepancy between the US Federal Reserve's rhetoric and the European Central Bank's (ECB). Each is dealing with decades-high inflation, but the Fed is expected to move faster and more aggressively than the ECB.
The EURUSD trades at 1.064 after falling 0.6% on Tuesday.
USD/JPY
The JPY has paused its rapid decline against the USD amid reports that Japan and the US discussed implementing a coordinated currency intervention to stem further losses in the yen. The USDJPY has since fallen back to 127 from 128 but is not budging too far from its 20-year low. Intervention may have to be significant to counter the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policies that sit in sharp contrast to the Fed's possible 50 basis point hike scheduled for May.
AUD/USD
The AUDUSD is one of the week's worst performers, falling 4% amid the sharp drop in commodity prices such as iron ore (which has fallen 9.3% on the week).
The AUDUSD is now trading below 0.7200, after falling 0.6% on Tuesday, and could look to move further lower. However, Australia is about to release its quarterly inflation data, which is supposed to cement the Reserve Bank of Australia's resolve to hike rates in the country for the first time in more than a decade.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD, today's worst performer, down more than a full per cent, is suffering from poor economic data from the UK. Numerous reports have recently been released that have investors worried about the economic state of the UK. It was just last week that the Bank of England's Governor Andrew Bailey warned about the risks of a possible recession and a slowdown in the UK labour market.
The GBP is trading at 1.269 against the greenback after falling 1.2% over Tuesday.
AUD/USD takes a breather and steadies above 0.7100
After four consecutive days of losses, the AUD/USD pair managed to find support and stabilized above 0.7100 to end the day flat, as risk appetite found some respite on Wednesday. Wall Street indexes recovered slightly after facing heavy losses on Tuesday.
EUR/USD finds support ahead of 1.0500
Euro slumped and hit a fresh two-year low on Wednesday but managed to bounce modestly during the New York session as market sentiment improved slightly. However, the main bias remains bearish with the recovery likely to remain limited below 1.0700.
Gold hits two-month lows under $1,900
Gold extends its recent losses, trades at its lowest level since February. The bright metal plunges as investors are still looking at China's COVID situation and the Russian triggered conflict in Eastern Europe while anticipating an aggressive US tightening cycle.
Cardano price upsets investors as bulls go missing
Cardano price continues the downslide path as the bears have printed a bearish engulfing through a significant Fibonacci level. Bulls still involved are at high risk for a "sweep the lows" capitulation event.
BOJ Rate Decision: Sharp yen moves grab attention Premium
Following the conclusion of its two-day review meeting on April 28, the BOJ is unlikely to announce any changes to its monetary policy settings. The central bank, however, is expected to upgrade its inflation forecasts amid a fragile economic recovery.