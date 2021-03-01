I argue we will see a full normalization of US real rates.

A full labour market recovery, rising money multipliers are key to track.

Fed will intervene if inflation expectations start declining.

With the world since 2010 having found its infatuation with technology stocks, we have all been trying to learn to think exponential. The big calls for the direction of markets since the pandemic started last year have been little different. Some say we have started a commodity supercycle, the dollar is doomed, the green energy revolution has begun, and that nominal yields will never rise. Not all of these bold calls will stand the test of 2021. In addition, I will add my own: US real 10yr yields will go back to zero, or slightly above.

The scope for a rebound in US real (and nominal) rates stem from the argument that our covid crisis is not like the financial crisis of '08.

Near-permanent scaring from the financial crisis have been quite clear in things like the downshift in US money multipliers, the very slow-to-rise participation rate and not least wrong-footed policy, making the GFC's recovery stretch nearly half a decade. The trend decline in real rates is well documented and has been largely ascribed to demographic changes, lower productivity growth and other structural factors; see for example Brand, Bielecki and Penalver (2018) or Holston, Laubach and Williams (2016).

Personally, I think there will be close to no permanent scars from the Covid-19 crisis. Thus, the cyclically neutral real rate is actually zero and expansive fiscal policy is lifting it further above that. This will act as an attractor as we go through the year.

Viewing effects as transitory is a key underpinning for why we are already now seeing these massive moves in rates. By this, it also becomes clearer what we should be tracking to gauge whether rates are overshooting right now, or if there is still space to move further.

For starters, US household's financial assets have not collapsed as they did during 2008 and the housing market is booming: We will not see household deleveraging. Further, the employment to population ratio will normalize rapidly while we create 10mio jobs over the coming 6-12months from today, also supported by fiscal policy. Lastly, we should see the money multiplier start rising during 2021H2 as the global economy opens up.

Rising rates and falling equities, falling US inflation expectations and stretched momentum may be enough to take a tactical pause or warrant Fed stepping up. But they should allow it if expectations are stable and this will be the 2021 theme.

We think US will take the driver's seat in the next leg of the recovery. On the back of this, EUR/USD will shift lower towards 1.16 as TSY-bunds go towards 250bp. For credit, one could consider moving towards HY and underweight IG. This is so, as duration is lower and Fed will not let a rise in real rates pull lower inflation expectations and thus implicitly see rising spreads via falling equities: spread widening should be limited. If real rates are going to zero or above and inflation expectations are moving to +2.5%, what level are we talking about in nominals? Nominal 10Y UST yields are heading for +2.5%

