Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst Alistair Schultz as he shares his insights on global markets. In this video, he looks at the Tesla report and his thoughts on the company moving forward.
EUR/USD fills bearish gap and climbs to 1.1900 area, upside seems limited
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1900, having opened with a bearish weekly gap. The spot found decent support ahead of 100-day SMA. Retreating Treasury yields capped any strong gains for the USD bulls and helped limit the slide. Fed’s Chair Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3820 support confluence with eyes on early February low
GBP/USD drops towards three-week-old support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February run-up amid bearish MACD. Early February’s horizontal support lures the bears, bulls need decisive break above 1.4000 for fresh entry.
Dogecoin delays its 20% move as volatility disappears
Dogecoin price lacks volatility as Bollinger Bands tightly envelop it. A bullish breach of the no-trade zone extending from $0.056 to $0.059 might see DOGE surge 20% to $0.072. An 8% downswing to $0.051 is like if the $0.056 level is breached.
USD/TRY: Turkish Pres. Erdogan propels biggest rally in 31 months
USD/TRY fades pullback from November 2020 top, keeps longest rally since August 2018. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT)Governor Naci Abgal late on Friday.