Three weeks ago, Argentina President Mauricio Macri unexpectedly a primary election lost by a landslide to leftist Alberto Fernandez. At that time, the Argentinean Peso went into a tailspin and dropped from 45.23 pesos per US Dollar to 52.14 pesos per US Dollar. At one point during the day, it went as low as 61.995 pesos per day.
Today the Argentinean government asked the IMF to restructure a $57 billion loan from last year that was used to help bail the country out during a recession. Yesterday, The Central Bank bought $300 million in pesos to help try and stabilize the market.
Perhaps the Argentinean President asked for the restructuring of the IMF bailout loan TODAY because he noticed that the Argentina Peso was breaking out of a bullish pennant formation (a picture perfect one, I might add).
After the breakout 3 weeks ago, the USD/ARS pulled back to the 61.8% retracement of the entire move to 51.64. The pair resumed trading higher and began to break out of the triangle earlier today at 55.59 but pulled back in and held support near 56.00. USD/ARS is currently trading near 57.86. 56.00 will be key support for the pair. Next support will be 52.80, which will be the rising trendline of the pennant. Immediate resistance comes in at 60.00, todays high. After that, resistance is at the recent high at 61.995. However, the target for the pennant is all the way up at 76.25. To get the target for the pennant, you take the length of the “pole” for the pennant and add it to the breakout point.
The USD/ARS is an illiquid currency and may not be available for all to trade. Howver, Emerging Market currencies tend to be somewhat correlated, so another option to trade could be the USD/MXN. On August 19th, we wrote about possibilities for the USD/MXN. This pair happened to be in a symmetrical triangle, and it was noted to watch the downward sloping trendline near 20.15.
Today, the pair broke above the triangle and traded as high as 20.2561. However, as with the USD/ARS, the USD/MXN pulled back inside the triangle formation and created a shooting star formation on a daily chart. First support comes in at prior resistance near 19.85. Prior resistance may hold price above that level, therefore acting support. Below that, price can move down to 19.36, which is the 50% move of the prior structure. First resistance is at todays highs of 20.25. Next resistance is at prior highs of 20.65. If price gets to that point, the pair will be well above the triangle and could have further room to run.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving toward yearly low at 1.1026
The EUR/USD pair broke below its last week low, with nothing in the way toward the multi-year low set this August at 1.1026. Relief headlines related to the US-China trade war boosting demand for the greenback.
GBP/USD slides sub-1.2200 on broad dollar’s strength
The American currency advances further on hopes the US and China will scale-down trade tensions, while the Pound suffers from Brexit woes. GBP/USD at daily lows around 1.2180.
USD/JPY clings to gains above 106.50 supported by rising T-bond yields
After closing the previous day above the 106 mark on Wednesday, the USD/JPY pair pushed higher today as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for safe-havens such as the JPY find demand.
Crypto bulls licking their wounds ahead of Bakkt launch
Cryptocurrencies have tumbled down and are trying to find a bottom. News regarding the highly-anticipated Bakkt launch may boost the bulls. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold under pressure to critical support on hopes for trade war break-through
Gold prices have dropped in recent trade, falling from a high of $1,550.38 to a low of $1,525.34 as risk appetite in markets continue to recover, squeezing around 0.80% out of gold's performance on the day.