Released last Friday, the US jobs data wasn’t brilliant in September. The US economy added less than 194’000 new nonfarm jobs compared with the 500’000 expected by the analyst. The jobless rate fell to 4.8% from 5.2% printed a month earlier, but that was mostly because people left the workforce, rather than finding a job.

And the worst of all is that the bad data couldn’t be perceived as ‘good for the market’, as even a second consecutive month big miss on US jobs figures, which hinted at a slowing recovery in the US labour market, wouldn’t get the Fed to change its mind on tapering its bond purchases; the positive pressure on inflation is simply too strong.

With slowing recovery in US labour market and strong inflationary pressures, the Fed is caught between the devil and the deep blue see.

But hey, some Fed doves are still reluctant to clear the skies as the soft jobs figures bring in the idea of a dovish taper from the Fed. Anyway, we will have a look into the Fed’s latest meeting minutes on Wednesday, which should provide some clarity on what will hit the fan in a couple of weeks.

US markets are closed today, but from tomorrow we will start watching the third quarter earnings creep in with the US big banks due to release their results first.