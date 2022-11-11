The US headline inflation fell to 7.7% in October, versus 8.0% expected by analysts and from 8.2% printed a month earlier.
It is a fairly nice easing.
And more importantly, core inflation fell more than expected as well, printing 6.3% versus 6.5% expected, and 6.6% of last month. Plus, there are hints that both headline and core figures could further cool down in the coming months, including falling housing prices, used car, and apparel prices.
And cherry on top, even inflation concerning services fell more than expected.
And because soft inflation is the only thing that matters to the Federal Reserve (Fed), and to the Fed expectations, we saw a jaw-dropping repositioning in the markets posterior to the release.
Equities skyrocketed, the US yields and the US dollar tanked on the expectation that the Fed may be content with a lower end rate to call victory in its fight against inflation.
The S&P 500 soared 5.50%, Nasdaq roared 7.50, as Dow Jones rallied 3.70%. The US 2-year yield fell more than 5%, the 10-year yield tanked almost 7% to 3.80%, and the US dollar lost more than 2%.
The US dollar index tanked below its 100-DMA for the very first time since June 2021. The EURUSD rose above the 1.02 level, Cable rallied past the 1.17 level, the dollar-yen tanked to 140, gold rallied past the $1760 per ounce, and even Bitcoin gained 10% in the shaky, jittery crypto world hammered and shattered by the FTX collapse.
A bit overreacting?
Investors reacted to the latest US inflation data as if a miracle happened.
But in reality, US inflation remains very high compared to what the Fed is willing to achieve: the 2% target. Therefore, the Fed will certainly hike by 50bp in December, and will probably hike another two times in the first quarter of next year, by 25bp each, to reach the 5% terminal rate.
So, yes, yesterday was a fantastic day, really, but the markets went clearly well ahead of themselves and we will certainly see some correction and consolidation moving forward.
One thing that investors shouldn’t forget is: companies must operate within a high rate environment, into a global economic slowdown, and the pace of earnings downgrades has only accelerated in the US, recording their longest negative streak since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.
The silver lining is that, the earnings downgrades are already in prices, and morose expectations mean a higher probability of a good surprise.
But, it is still too early to pop the champagne.
Anyway, the US is closed today, but there is a last piece of data, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index, that could temper joy into the weekend, as it is expected to have further eased this month.
But who cares, inflation is what matters the most.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 as US Dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in three months above 1.1300. The safe-haven US Dollar resumes its post-CPI downside as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets ahead of the weekend.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1800
GBPUSD has extended its rally and advanced toward 1.1800 in the second half of the day on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index, amid improving market mood helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold climbs to multi-month highs above $1,760
Gold continues to push higher and trades above $1,760 for the first time in nearly three months on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy bearish pressure as investors cheer the soft US inflation report and heightened optimism about Chine easing coronavirus restrictions.
FTX files for bankruptcy as Sam Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
The embattled FTX exchange has reportedly filed for bankruptcy. FTX has been in the spotlight this week following allegations of mismanagement of funds. FTX, the West Realm Shires Services and Alameda Research, including 130 affiliated firms have started proceedings under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy law.
US CPI cools, bond yields plummet, the Dollar extends slide
A surprise drop in both headline and core inflation in the US sent stocks surging while the Dollar slid anew against its rivals. Optimism that the Fed could shift to softer interest rate hikes over the next months pushed the Dollar lower.