US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 108.010.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Up at 87.69.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Up 12 ticks and trading at 133.10.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 100 ticks Higher and trading at 4092.25.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1737.50. Gold is 89 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading mainly Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.

Lack of Major Economic news

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:30 AM and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract remains is Sep' 22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/09/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 09/09/22

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD was Down against the indices and this is usually a bullish signal, hence the Upside bias. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 377 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday we had a choice to make in terms of bias and direction and we chose the Upside as the USD was trading Lower against the indices and all of Europe was trading to the Upside. Is that a guarantee that the direction chosen will hold? No, it isn't but the last two sessions have shown the markets to have some resiliency, so we chose the Upside, and it has proven to be correct. In the long ago 1990's whenever the markets would trade Higher for three days or more, we would call that a rally. We are at that point now and time will tell if whether we are or not.