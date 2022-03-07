In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by Dr Stephen Leeb, a renowned American economist and a financial author to contemplate the impending commodities shortage and the dramatic consequences of a silver scarcity for the developing countries.
The precious metals experts discuss how China’s growing prosperity affects the global economy, as the superpower’s appetite for gold-backed currencies keeps increasing.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.09 amid Ukraine crisis, oil shock
EUR/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce below 1.0900, as risk-off mood remains at full steam amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has sent oil prices through the roof. More pain lies ahead for the ECB amid raging inflation and increased recessionary risks.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
Dogecoin price stumbles after public release of MyDoge wallet for iOS users
Dogecoin price tumbled in the recent crypto market bloodbath, posting 4% losses over the past day. Analysts have a bearish outlook on the meme coin, predicting a further price drop.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas.