- Overview of headlines in play today (00:00).
- Review of market sentiment and charts at the EU open (1:29).
- Investment banks turn sour on US equity outlook (2:14).
- Why September is the worst month for US stocks (5:52).
- Chinese inflation data and implications for the US (8:12).
- Fed's Williams says 2021 taper start 'could be appropriate' (12:39).
- Natural gas futures hit 7-year high (15:07).
- What to expect from the ECB meeting today (17:02).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1800 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is edging higher towards 1.1850 ahead of the all-important ECB taper decision. The US dollar retreats despite the hawkish comments from Fed’s Kaplan. The risk-off mood could keep the further upside elusive in the currency pair.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3750 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is back on the bids above 1.3750, snapping its four-day downtrend. The US dollar turns south amid risk aversion market conditions and weaker Treasury yields. Traders shrug off Bailey's comments and Brexit concerns.
XAU/USD falls to near two-week lows, nears $1,780
Gold remains pressured for fourth consecutive day, extends downside break of the key technical support levels. Fed tapering woes, virus-led economic fears and stimulus chatters keep bears hopeful. ECB may curtail pandemic reliefs but statements are the key.
Shiba Inu price recovers after brutal sell-off, as SHIB eyes 28% advance
Shiba Inu price showed strength as it bounced off a crucial support level at $0.00000549. SHIB looks ready to advance roughly 28% from its current position. A decisive close below the $0.00000549 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
European Central Bank Preview: Taper on the table, but don’t get too excited about it
The European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, September 9, and market participants are hoping for hints on tapering, although Christine Lagarde may disappoint them, retaining its cautious tone.