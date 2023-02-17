In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by the iconic financial commentator and lifelong stockbroker, Bill Holter, who compares the impending bankruptcy of the Western economy to a planned demolition of a Ponzi scheme.
The two industry veterans continue to ferret out the uncomfortable truths about the real intentions of financial elites, investigating the risks of a cashless society system, in which CBDCs could serve as a tool of control.
Timestamps
-
00:00 Start.
-
01:40 Introducing Bill Holder & his collaboration with Miles Franklin.
-
05:20 The US insiders game. What is really happening?
-
10:15 Central Bank Digital Currency designed to track and control you?
-
13:50 Switzerland voting to prevent cashless society.
-
16:30 Digitalised physical gold plans - how conceivable it is?
-
19:00 Central banks hoarding gold? What are they preparing themselves for?
-
22:22 Russia, Ukraine, China… Is there a chance for a peace settlement?
-
25:35 The Fed triggered the commodity supercycle. Could gold and silver move up?
-
29:15 About the Nickel blow-up and physical silver.
-
31:15 COT Report has not been updated since January 24th!
-
33:50 Are Andrew and Bill conspiracy theorists?
-
37:30 The world is $350 trillion in debt! Central banks bankrupting themselves.
-
42:10 We are going to have a humongous inflation worldwide.
-
44:40 Bill, how to protect ourselves from the system’s collapse?
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
