In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by the iconic financial commentator and lifelong stockbroker, Bill Holter, who compares the impending bankruptcy of the Western economy to a planned demolition of a Ponzi scheme.

The two industry veterans continue to ferret out the uncomfortable truths about the real intentions of financial elites, investigating the risks of a cashless society system, in which CBDCs could serve as a tool of control.

