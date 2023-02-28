Share:

Join Clifford Bennett, Chief Economist ACY Securities as he looks at the Big Picture for the US dollar. Stocks had a modestly good day, but this may not last.

Share: Feed news

RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0600 amid USD rebound

EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0600 amid USD rebound

EUR/USD is holding a lower ground below 1.0600 in early Europe. The pair has stalled its recovery amid resurgent US Dollar demand, as risk sentiment turns sour. ECB official Lane joined the chorus for a 50 bps rate hike in March. US data is next in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2000 as Brexit deal optimism fades

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2000 as Brexit deal optimism fades

GBP/USD is trading under pressure toward 1.2000, as Brexit deal-inspired optimism fades heading into Tuesday’s London open. The US Dollar rebound amid a negative shift in the market's risk perception is weighing on the pair ahead of BoE-speak and US data. 

GBP/USD News

Gold approaches March with sober face below $1,825 hurdle

Gold approaches March with sober face below $1,825 hurdle

Gold price remains sluggish as traders brace for a quiet end to the volatile February, after an upbeat start to the week. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the mixed concerns surrounding the US-China ties, as well as the unimpressive prints of the second-tier US data.

Gold News

Solana resists FUD from panic sellers despite 20-hour outage over the weekend

Solana resists FUD from panic sellers despite 20-hour outage over the weekend

Solana (SOL) was a trending topic on social media platforms during the 20-hour network outage over the weekend. Despite Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) among crypto market participants, SOL price resisted mass sell-off and yielded 2.3% losses for holders. 

Read more

Brexit, Inflation and why the German market is in focus

Brexit, Inflation and why the German market is in focus

In the FX space, did the dollar fall because of a marked improvement in Investor risk appetite, or because the pound bounced sharply on the back of the Brexit deal? We think it was due to the latter. Well done to Prime Minister Sunak.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures