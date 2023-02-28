RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0600 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is holding a lower ground below 1.0600 in early Europe. The pair has stalled its recovery amid resurgent US Dollar demand, as risk sentiment turns sour. ECB official Lane joined the chorus for a 50 bps rate hike in March. US data is next in focus.
GBP/USD retreats towards 1.2000 as Brexit deal optimism fades
GBP/USD is trading under pressure toward 1.2000, as Brexit deal-inspired optimism fades heading into Tuesday’s London open. The US Dollar rebound amid a negative shift in the market's risk perception is weighing on the pair ahead of BoE-speak and US data.
Gold approaches March with sober face below $1,825 hurdle
Gold price remains sluggish as traders brace for a quiet end to the volatile February, after an upbeat start to the week. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the mixed concerns surrounding the US-China ties, as well as the unimpressive prints of the second-tier US data.
Solana resists FUD from panic sellers despite 20-hour outage over the weekend
Solana (SOL) was a trending topic on social media platforms during the 20-hour network outage over the weekend. Despite Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt (FUD) among crypto market participants, SOL price resisted mass sell-off and yielded 2.3% losses for holders.
Brexit, Inflation and why the German market is in focus
In the FX space, did the dollar fall because of a marked improvement in Investor risk appetite, or because the pound bounced sharply on the back of the Brexit deal? We think it was due to the latter. Well done to Prime Minister Sunak.