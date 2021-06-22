The shares are entering a strong time of the year. From June 22 through to July 24 the shares have gained thirteen times in the last 15 years. The average return has been +3.08% over the last 15 years with a 41.55% annualised growth rate. As the US increasingly vaccinates its population will the share price move higher for the Walt Disney Company over this typically strong period?
So, are higher prices for the Walt Disney company ahead?
Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade is on a negative risk tone that weighs on US stocks.
The Walt Disney Company is an American diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios complex in Burbank, California.
