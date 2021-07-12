Are USD/JPY bears preparing for a new attack?

USD/JPY traded in a consolidated manner on Monday, staying below the 110.25 resistance barrier, met on Friday as well. Despite the recovery we saw on Thursday and Friday, the pair continues to trade below the prior upside support line drawn from the low of April 23rd, and thus, we would see decent chances for the bears to take charge again at some point soon.
If they do, we could see them aiming for another test near Thursday’s low of 109.53, the break of which would confirm a forthcoming lower low on the 4-hour chart and perhaps pave the way towards the 109.23 territories, which provided support between June 7th and 9th. If that barrier is not able to halt the slide, then, we will closely monitor the 109.05 zones, marked by the low of May 27th and the inside swing high of May 25th.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI shows signs of topping slightly below its 50 lines, while the MACD, although above its trigger line, remains negative and appears ready to begin topping as well. Both indicators suggest that USD/JPY may start picking up negative speed soon, which supports the notion for another round of selling in the foreseeable future.
Now, in case we see a recovery above 110.82, we will abandon the bearish case. The rate would also be back above the aforementioned upside line and thus, the bears may get encouraged to push the action towards the peak of July 5th, at 111.18. Another break, above 111.18, could see scope for more bullish extensions, perhaps towards the high of July 2nd, at 111.66.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar recovers
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1850 as the dollar recovers and the euro suffers from ECB Lagarde's dovish comments. Investors are eyeing a new rise in covid cases caused by the Delta variant and await US inflation figures.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.39 as UK may keep some restrictions
GBP/USD is trading below 1.39 amid dollar strength and comments by British officials that some restrictions will remain intact in next week's reopening. Covid cases remain elevated in the UK.
XAU/USD reverses a brief dip below $1800 as USD bounce falters
Gold price is attempting a brief dip below the $1800 mark, as the US dollar’s rebound loses steam in the European session. So far this Monday, gold price has witnessed good two-way price action, initially having tested the $1810 barrier before retracing below $1800.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.