The US retail sales data was a miss yesterday. However, the miss was within the consensus view, and the USD reaction told us that hopes of an earlier Fed bond taper are still on the cards. The dollar index made a one-way move to overhead resistance at 93.00 and US 10 year yields ticked modestly higher. So, with a US interest rate rise, financials like JP Morgan could be set for gains. Over the last 15 years, JP Morgan has risen 73.33% of the time between August 22 and December 31 with an average return of +8.51%. The largest gain was in 2016 with a 33.53% gain. The largest loss was in 2008 with a -16.30% loss.
Major Trade Risks: Any weak US economic data, like a weak September US jobs report could result in slower US policy normalisation and that would not typically benefit financials like JP Morgan.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed´s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. US jobless claims shrank to 348K beating expectations.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances on its way to $1800
Gold price rebounds from the Fed minutes-led sell-off to $1775. Risk-off mood weighs heavily on US yields, which drag the dollar lower. Downside potential for XAU/USD seems limited amid COVID-19 woes.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Tesla pops as everything else drops
Tesla stock finally catches a bid and rallied strongly on Wednesday. The stock had been suffering after some negative news stories. TSLA rallies despite the equity market falling on taper talk.