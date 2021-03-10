Outlook: We await US CPI this morning , with Feb expected to get up to 1.7% y/y but core inflation flat. It’s tiresome to repeat, but don’t forget these are not the numbers that influence the Fed. That would be the PCE deflator, and not the core PCE deflator as so often asserted.

We also get the Treasury’s auction of $38 billion in 10-year notes. The inflation outlook has been talked to death , so once the data is out, attention can turn to the ECB policy meeting that begins today and ends tomorrow with the press conference. That’s assuming the Bank of Canada holds the line and doesn’t wobble or waver in resolve to keep policy exactly the same regardless of any ruckus in the bond market.

The ECB has two things of importance—updated forecasts and any hint of how the policy gang feels about yields changing and the pace of that change. We suspect the ECB will retreat and huddle closer together with the view that yields are not reflective of true conditions and the central bank prefers to dismiss short-term gyrations as temporary and not really relevant to the longer-term outlook. This is pretty much what the Reserve Bank of Australia said and in turn that’s what the Fed is saying. Are the central banks in cahoots? You bet.

The Bloomberg “cross-asset reporter” at Bloomberg notes that we may have a pause in the yield surge and thus also the dollar bounce at this moment, but “A break above the resistance levels would really worry traders behind the nearly $25 billion in net speculative short positions in the dollar that an aggregate of Commodity Futures Trading Commission data across a range of currencies show. That figure is down from over $30 billion in January suggesting the short covering has already begun. Much will depend on the short-term direction of Treasury yields, but just because the dollar is the world's reserve currency doesn't mean it's immune to a short squeeze.”

If US inflation and Canadian expected inflation are nothing to get excited about, and assuming central banks perform as expected, what would restore the yield upswing? We know it’s coming. We just don’t know when and by how much.

One idea might be that US grabs global leadership again by a big infrastructure initiative following hot on the heels of the $1.9 trillion recovery initiative that should get final approval today. Infrastructure is riddled with political bombshells—everyone wants it but nobody wants to pay for it. Pres Biden has a tough political row to hoe on this one, but infrastructure spending is probably as good a boost to the economy as checks in the Average Joe’s bank account. The multiplier effects are not only sector specific, either. If and when infrastructure spending gets looking realistic, so too will another rise in yields. We may even start hearing about the government “crowding out” the private sector, and never mind that the crowding out idea was debunked 40 years ago. The point is that the Biden approach is to “go big.”

Something else that has the potential to be big is a rapprochement with China. Quite what the outcome might be is unclear but the FT reports the US is working on a high-level meeting, probably in Alaska, with all the regard for conventional courtesies, unlike the last guy. It may be significant that the news of the possible meeting comes from the South China Morning Post, which probably means China finds the prospect of a meeting highly desirable. One idea is that China may propose the West shut up about human rights and make a deal on climate change initiatives.

This is not going to happen, but we wonder if another trade-off is lurking in the shadows—a new trade deal. The FT story doesn’t mention trade, but it’s pretty obvious. Pres Biden has spoken of China eating our lunch, but at the same time, needs to make clear that the US has a new leader and Joe is not Donny. That means an end to bullying and name-calling, and who knows where that can go?

If the US and China can start getting along, it removes one more source of distress and risk (reserves, rare earths, South China Sea). Golly, then where is risk? Only the bond market. Weirdly, we imagine a less-bad US-China relationship pushes yields up.

Tidbit: We are open-minded about cycle theorists, even if cycles conflict and fail to line up so if you follow enough cycles, one of them will be right. One cycle theorist we follow says “equities will dive by month end” and “the market is stalled at its historical upper limits.” The S&P bottoms into April 1, then takes off again to September. The 10-year yield falls to April 1, then recovers. Well, okay, maybe. But as for the dollar/yen losing its charm and we see levels under 98 this summer, not so plausible.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

