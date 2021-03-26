Outlook

The drop in risk aversion is noticeable but risk has not gone away completely. Nervous Nellies are still keeping an eye on US Treasuries, where yesterday’s 7-year auction was not as good as one would have hoped after the Feb debacle in the same tenor. The bid-to-cover was a tad low at 2.23 compared to the longer-term average of 2.28%, not enough to frighten the horses but not enough to put them to sleep, either. The benchmark 10-year closed lower and below the open for the first time in 3 days, but then this morning we see a jump to 1.676%. Does that mean the bond boys are going to freak out again? Since we get inflation data today, nerves are on high alert.

Before heading into inflation, consider personal income, probably down by 7.5% in Feb after being boosted in Jan by government checks and about to get boosted again by the March checks. Similarly, spending will be lowish, probably a drop by about 0.8%, in part due to super-bad weather and again likely to recover smartly in March.

These special influences are going to make the Feb PCE deflator not very useful and everyone knows it. The consensus forecast is for no change in the main PCE at 1.6% and the core at 1.5%. The February deflator is expected to be little changed at 1.6% headline rate and 1.5% core. This is still pretty far from the Fed’s forecast of PCE surpassing 2.4% this year.

Further to The Economist telling us nobody can forecast inflation, here is something from Deutsche Bank. It expects core inflation (the PCE version preferred by the Fed) to be 2.1-2.3% out as far as two years. This is still based on breakevens so perhaps of limited use, but still–"if this becomes the consensus view, we may not get that yield surge that we imagined is only resting now and due to return. It will be interesting to see if today’s tame PCE’s dial back the yields.

Check out the WSJ table of yields from a sampling of countries. Australia and China are the only two offering a positive yield over the US. Classic economics says this is deeply dollar-supportive. That assumes “all other things being equal,” the ceteris paribus escape hatch economists like so much. But all other things are not equal, of course. There’s growth and inflation expectations, political risk, government deficits, demographics, technology, contracts/deals (think China vs. the US and EU on trade, rare earths) and the pandemic. Still, it’s a sobering thought.

Bottom line, the dollar is not through rising just yet. The pullbacks we see in sterling and even the AUD and euro today are likely position adjustments and not the start of something. You can still make a few bucks on the move, but it’s Friday and near month-end, so the risk of fading the trend is substantial.

Politics: Pres Biden said he intends to run for a second term and Harris will be his running mate again. This is reported without comment, showing respect, but it’s ridiculous on the face of it–"an 82-year old has never run for president, although we have had plenty of members of Congress up in their 80’s still running and serving. By the time 2024 comes around, everyone will be saying this is not Italy, let the youngsters have a chance. So far it looks like the Republicans don’t have a young acceptable candidate and the contenders like Cruz and Rubio are obnoxious (and Trumpy). Ageism? You bet. It’s alive and well. Some would vote for Cruz and/or Rubio just because they are Latino (and after all, the only reason half of the West (including Texas and California) is not part of Mexico is a silly and short-lived war in 1846 that started when the US stole Texas from Mexico). This is not irrelevant ancient history–"it will come up again, in four years. So the Dems need a young Latino. Start looking.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!