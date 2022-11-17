Mike covered his Short position in Dupont. Today he bought Kroger and Highlighted TAM a Buffet long and what that means for Semi's.
AUDUSD depressed below 0.6700 as concerns weigh
AUD/USD lost ground on Thursday and trades at around 0.6680, as the greenback benefited from a persistent risk-averse environment. Wall Street edged lower, but once again, losses were limited.
EURUSD comfortable around 1.0360
The EURUSD pair is little changed for a fourth consecutive day, although holding on to modest weekly gains. US Dollar found support on strengthening yields but remained on the back foot despite a dismal market mood.
Gold’s corrective decline underway, support at around $1,750
Gold is down for a second consecutive day, nearing the weekly low posted. The American Dollar has been rising since the day started, gathering additional momentum early in the US session as Treasury bond yields ticked north.
Shiba Inu might be setting up for a 40% decline
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to be concerned during the third trading week of November. SHIB breaching new yearly lows could result from the current bearish technicals. Key levels have been defined to gauge SHIB's next potential move.
Sunak seeks to minimise recession, although outlook remains bleak
A mixed Autumn statement brought spending alongside tax hikes, with a squeeze on real incomes bringing concern ahead of a difficult 2023. Chancellor provides a bleak outlook as real income looks set to suffer. Sterling suffers as economic reality hits home.