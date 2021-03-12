Are more declines on the cards for gold?

XAU/USD traded lower on Friday, after hitting resistance at 1740 on Thursday. Today’s slide has taken the price below Wednesday’s low of 1708, and bearing in mind that, overall, the precious metal is trading below the downside resistance line drawn from the peak of January 6th, we would expect the fall to continue.
In our view, the move below 1708 may have opened the way towards Monday’s low of 1677, the break of which would confirm a forthcoming lower low and may allow the bears to challenge the 1659 hurdle, defined as a support by the low of April 21st. If that barrier is not able to stop the slide either, then we may experience extensions towards the low of April 8th, at around 1640.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI fell back below 50 and continues to point down, while the MACD, although fractionally positive, lies below its trigger line. It could turn negative soon. Both indicators suggest that gold may start picking up downside speed soon, which supports the idea for further declines in the short run.
Alternatively, in order to abandon the bearish case and start examining a bullish reversal, we would like to see a clear break above 1760. The price would already be above the aforementioned downside line and may initially climb towards the 1783 zone, marked as a resistance by the inside swing low of February 24th. A break above 1783 may extend the recovery towards the peak of that day, at 1813.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
XAU/USD struggles near three-day lows, just above $1700 mark
A combination of factor prompted some heavy selling around gold on Friday. Surging US bond yields revived the USD demand and weighed on the metal. A cautious mood helped limit any further losses for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.