Markets
Asian markets appear set for watchful open after US stock futures slipped in early trade when earnings from companies including Netflix Inc. and Tesla Inc missed estimates.
But with inflation easing and odds for a soft landing rising, investors may adopt an " it could have been worse mood," so perhaps its unlikely risk sentiment will drift too far askew, especially given the less hawkish implications the global inflation reset will have on central bank interest rates.
Part of what we may see in these early days of the 2Q23 earnings season is simply the product of low expectations. While the S&P 500 Index is up a lot ytd, much of the return has been driven by just a handful of mega-cap Tech stocks. Expectations for these names may indeed be high. However, recent returns have been more reasonable for the rest of the market, making for a lower bar to hurdle.
Inflation remains in focus as we head towards next week's Fed meeting, and favourable for the soft landing camp, the inflation impulse we saw emerge in the summer of 2021 finally dissipates as we distance ourselves further from the anomalies that arose during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed supply chain pressures in both the goods and services sectors continue to ease across most indicators.
Oil
Crude markets have recently found firmer footing, which is led by strengthening physical indicators and is consistent with a market pivoting to a deficit. With positioning still light, there is a good chance the rally could extend if recent evidence of Russian supply cuts endures. A big if, mind you, given Russia's track record of compliance.
However, with a downside skew to China demand risks, supply drops would have to do much of the heavy lifting to keep top-side momentum in tack. But with cost deflation emerging in US shale production, the big question facing oil bulls is whether the lower production cost would incentivize higher supply from the US.
Barring a major supply disruption and unless China comes back to life and fills the expected 2023 demand increment, range-bound prices seem more logical in the highly intervened market.
Forex
The BoJ seems hard to call - most economists look for no change next week but note a sizeable 40 % + chance of some alternation to YCC policy in July.
Still, USDJPY seems unlikely to stay in the high 130s with the CPI this Friday and the BoJ the following Friday; something will have to give.
A weaker domestic inflation and an unchanged BoJ suggest 142+ for USDJPY. But a BoJ tilt could accelerate yen strength as it would get the yen ball rolling, sending the market into a repatriation flow frenzy which could have a more positive impact. on yen.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh weekly low near 1.1115
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week, reaching a low near 1.1115 during the American session. The Greenback gained momentum after US data showed that weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K, the lowest level seen in nine weeks. The data boosted US Treasury yields and provided support for the US dollar.
GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength
GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level in 10 days near 1.2850. Following a quiet European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and rising US yields, triggering another leg lower in the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up to US Dollar demand Premium
The US Dollar edged firmly higher on Thursday, resulting in XAU/USD falling to $1,965.30 a troy ounce. Following a consolidative stage at multi-month lows, the Dollar Index (DXY) surged towards the 101.00 area, as the lack of follow-through of its recent bearish trend finally resulted in an upward correction.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.