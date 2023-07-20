Share:

Markets

Asian markets appear set for watchful open after US stock futures slipped in early trade when earnings from companies including Netflix Inc. and Tesla Inc missed estimates.

But with inflation easing and odds for a soft landing rising, investors may adopt an " it could have been worse mood," so perhaps its unlikely risk sentiment will drift too far askew, especially given the less hawkish implications the global inflation reset will have on central bank interest rates.

Part of what we may see in these early days of the 2Q23 earnings season is simply the product of low expectations. While the S&P 500 Index is up a lot ytd, much of the return has been driven by just a handful of mega-cap Tech stocks. Expectations for these names may indeed be high. However, recent returns have been more reasonable for the rest of the market, making for a lower bar to hurdle.

Inflation remains in focus as we head towards next week's Fed meeting, and favourable for the soft landing camp, the inflation impulse we saw emerge in the summer of 2021 finally dissipates as we distance ourselves further from the anomalies that arose during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Indeed supply chain pressures in both the goods and services sectors continue to ease across most indicators.

Oil

Crude markets have recently found firmer footing, which is led by strengthening physical indicators and is consistent with a market pivoting to a deficit. With positioning still light, there is a good chance the rally could extend if recent evidence of Russian supply cuts endures. A big if, mind you, given Russia's track record of compliance.

However, with a downside skew to China demand risks, supply drops would have to do much of the heavy lifting to keep top-side momentum in tack. But with cost deflation emerging in US shale production, the big question facing oil bulls is whether the lower production cost would incentivize higher supply from the US.

Barring a major supply disruption and unless China comes back to life and fills the expected 2023 demand increment, range-bound prices seem more logical in the highly intervened market.

Forex

The BoJ seems hard to call - most economists look for no change next week but note a sizeable 40 % + chance of some alternation to YCC policy in July.

Still, USDJPY seems unlikely to stay in the high 130s with the CPI this Friday and the BoJ the following Friday; something will have to give.

A weaker domestic inflation and an unchanged BoJ suggest 142+ for USDJPY. But a BoJ tilt could accelerate yen strength as it would get the yen ball rolling, sending the market into a repatriation flow frenzy which could have a more positive impact. on yen.