Archegos hangover is almost over, but questions remain. Bitcoin gains as Visa plans allowing USD coin transactions, Tesla under pressure. Ever Given is free and oil is up ahead of the OPEC+ decision.
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
Cardano price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.