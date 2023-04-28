Stocks are on course to finish April with gains, though next week’s action-packed schedule could keep more upside in check, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG. Equities finish out the month with small gains “The month is going out with some small upside for stocks, after a week in which earnings provided fresh good news. But the first week of the new month will be equally as busy as the one just finished, with more big names reporting plus rate decisions and job numbers. There are still plenty of potential hurdles to any further gains in stocks.” European markets shrug off mixed GDP data “After a poor start to the day, European markets have recovered well, performing a hand-brake turn in the afternoon session. But a firm break higher still eludes most indices, and might well continue to do so next week with so much major news to digest.”

