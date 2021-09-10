We are 34 years on from the 1987 Crash representing a Fibonacci number cycle.
This week sees the 20 th anniversary from the 911 market sell off.
On a seasonal basis September is the most bearish most for US equities as can be seen in that chart below. This is taken from the DJIA over the last 120 years.
There is a clear pattern in the US markets based on the Presidential Cycle. September in the year after the election tends to see a bearish phase.
This is shown by the purple line in the yellow circled area.
On September 1 st the latest edition of The Market Timing Report was released warning of a trend change on the 2nd.
This is based on the histogram forecasting system that identifies forthcoming turning points.
The high came in on schedule on the 2nd September and in the chart below you can see the geometry that not only identifies targets but also allows you to manage risk.
There are more turning points this month.
I don’t know if we are approaching a major correction but the odds favour a move to the downside over the next two weeks.
The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd is a research company. The information contained herein is for general education purposes and is not intended as specific advice or recommendations to any person or entity. Any reference to a transaction, trade, position, holding, security, market, or level is purely meant to educate readers about possible risks and opportunities in the marketplace and are not meant to imply that any person or entity should take any action whatsoever without first evaluating such action(s) in light of their own situation either on their own or through a professional advisor. If a person or entity does not believe they are qualified to make such decisions, they should seek professional advice. The prices listed are for reference only and are in no way intended to represent an actual trade, entry price or exit price conducted by The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd, portfolios managed by any entity affiliated with The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd or any principal or employee of The Market Timing Report/The Market Timing Report/Cycles Analysis Ltd . This information is not a substitute for professional advice of any nature, including tax, legal, and financial. While we believe the information contained herein to be accurate, all numbers should be verified by the reader through independent sources. Trading securities, options, futures, or any other security involves risk and can result in the immediate and substantial loss of the capital invested.
