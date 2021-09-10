We are 34 years on from the 1987 Crash representing a Fibonacci number cycle.

This week sees the 20 th anniversary from the 911 market sell off.

On a seasonal basis September is the most bearish most for US equities as can be seen in that chart below. This is taken from the DJIA over the last 120 years.

There is a clear pattern in the US markets based on the Presidential Cycle. September in the year after the election tends to see a bearish phase.

This is shown by the purple line in the yellow circled area.

On September 1 st the latest edition of The Market Timing Report was released warning of a trend change on the 2nd.

This is based on the histogram forecasting system that identifies forthcoming turning points.

The high came in on schedule on the 2nd September and in the chart below you can see the geometry that not only identifies targets but also allows you to manage risk.

There are more turning points this month.

I don’t know if we are approaching a major correction but the odds favour a move to the downside over the next two weeks.