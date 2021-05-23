 

In this webinar I have discussed practical application of Elliott Wave using various chart including Crude Oil, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), SPX and Nifty 50. Possible trading strategies using Elliott Wave for May and June 2021 have also been discussed wherever applicable.

 

 

Timestamps :

  • 12:25 – Crude Oil
  • 22:30 – Gold
  • 32:50 – SPX
  • 47:35 – Bitcoin
  • 1:00:00 – Nifty 50
  • 1:07:00 – Training Program LT next batch details

The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 after Markit's Services PMI hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and above expectations. Earlier, ECB President  Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary. 

GBP/USD has succumbed to dollar strength and trades below 1.42 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates. Cable pares gains associated with upbeat UK retail sales.

Gold price retested three-month highs of $1890, although settled the week near $1880 levels, registering the third straight week of gains. Heading into a fresh week, the inflation narrative will continue to have a significant impact on gold trades. Meanwhile, Fedspeak, US Preliminary GDP and Consumer Durable Goods data could offer some fresh trading insights.  

SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.

Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.

