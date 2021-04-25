In this webinar I have discussed practical application of Elliott Wave using various chart including Crude Oil, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), SPX and Nifty 50. Possible trading strategies using Elliott Wave for May 2021 have also been discussed wherever applicable.
Timestamps :
- 01:30 – Active Trader Services (Limited time and participants)
- 07:25 – Crude Oil
- 15:17 – Gold
- 27:00 – SPX
- 35:35 – Bitcoin
- 44:35 – Nifty 50 + Details on Services
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
