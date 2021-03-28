In this webinar I have discussed practical application of Elliott Wave using various chart including Crude Oil, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), SPX, Nifty 50 and Amazon (NASDAQ Stock) .
Possible trading strategies using Elliott Wave for April 2021 have also been discussed wherever applicable.
It also gives me immense pleasure to announce that 2020 marks 5th year in a row with 80% plus accuracy, which is a Track record that surpasses all industry standards.
Timestamps :
- 06:55 – Crude Oil
- 17:40 – Gold
- 24:34 – SPX
- 34:30 – Nifty 50
- 40:55 – NASDAQ 100
- 42:50 – Bitcoin
- 48:00 – Course + Training Program
The author or any person directly or indirectly associated with 50eyes.com does not hold any liability for any profit, loss or loss of profit made using the views presented. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures or forex); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.
