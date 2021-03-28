In this webinar I have discussed practical application of Elliott Wave using various chart including Crude Oil, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), SPX, Nifty 50 and Amazon (NASDAQ Stock) .

Possible trading strategies using Elliott Wave for April 2021 have also been discussed wherever applicable.

It also gives me immense pleasure to announce that 2020 marks 5th year in a row with 80% plus accuracy, which is a Track record that surpasses all industry standards.

Timestamps :