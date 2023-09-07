Share:

The gloomy atmosphere persists across global markets, as Apple’s fall adds another point of concern for investors fretting anew about the outlook for the global economy, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.

FTSE 100 unable to hold gains

“It’s been a choppy week for the FTSE 100, but the key feature has been that the index has been unable to hold on to gains, even it is showing a distinct reluctance to fall below 7400. While other markets have held up well over July and August, fears about the UK economy have driven weakness in UK stocks. Andrew Bailey might think the BoE is nearly done with rate hikes, but the market is more worried about a broader economic downturn.”

Apple’s fall takes Wall Street with it

“It was unlikely to be a great open to the session for Wall Street with Apple suffering heavy losses. The news of a ban on iPhone usage by Chinese government officials wiped more than 3% off the tech giant, and cast a shadow over the entire market on a day when sentiment was already fragile thanks to fears about more rate hikes.”

