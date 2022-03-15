Rapid decline in oil prices came as a relief to the European stock markets yesterday, yet the lack of diplomatic progress on the Ukrainian war and China’s fresh lockdown to stop the omicron contagion weigh on investors sentiment.

Apple shares dived more than 2.50% on Monday, on news that supplier Foxconn had to stop activity in Shenzhen for at least a week.

The S&P500 confirmed a death cross formation, and Nasdaq stepped into correction territory.

The crude price plunge below the $100pb came as a relief in the middle of a sea of bad news, but it will certainly not prevent the German ZEW sentiment index from freefalling from 48 to 10 in March.

What’s next?

The downside correction in oil prices is sure a relief when it comes to the inflation expectations, but the new lockdown measures will continue worsening the supply chain crisis and add on the inflation worries. The US producer price data is about to confirm an advance to 10% level in February, as the FOMC starts its two-day meeting today and is expected to raise the interest rates by 25bp for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gold gives back the recent gains as the rising US yields increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing gold, while Bitcoin trades a touch below the $40K mark as EU chose not to ban Bitcoin at yesterday’s crucial vote.