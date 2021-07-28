Apple (AAPL Stock), Microsoft (MSFT Stock) and Alphabet (GOOGL Stock) earnings update [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment & charts at the European open (00:00).
- Drawdown of 4.728mln seen in API oil inventories yesterday (3:57).
- Apple sales top demand but shares drop after-market (4:37).
- Microsoft beat on sales & profit gain but concerns on cloud business (8:00).
- Alphabet higher after-market as they top analyst estimates (10:21).
- AMD gives optimistic outlook in earnings (11:24).
- Deutsche Bank lifted its revenue target (12:04).
- Summary of major news overnight in Asia (13:49).
- Main calendar events today with FOMC meeting in focus (15:27).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.18, marginally lower as investors eye the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed is likely to refrain from any signal of tapering its bond buys. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from the fall in UK covid cases and fresh Brexit optimism after the EU paused legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. The Fed is awaited.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,800 mark, focus remains on FOMC
Gold maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the $1,805 region.
Theta price gains over 100%, confirms a bullish trend change
Theta price printed a new correction low on July 20, undercutting the May 19 low of $3.70 and the 78.6% retracement level of $3.54 before rallying 100% into yesterday’s high. The convergence of key resistance levels prevented an extension of the rally.
Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Tapering is not a question of if, but when – and the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement to create fewer dollars may have to wait longer. The world's most powerful central bank has been buying bonds at ....