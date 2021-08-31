Nasdaq hit fresh record on Monday, as Apple, Google, Facebook traded at all-time highs at the wake of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, where Powell said tapering is coming and the markets priced the fact that we have no details on the start date and on the pace of winding down the bond purchases.

Tesla jumped 2.70% despite rival Rivian planning to go public soon. Chinese stocks remain under pressure on latest restrictive measures announced by the government on online gaming.

In commodities, Hurricane Ida is pressuring the natural gas and oil futures to the upside, causing severe damage in the Gulf Coast’s energy production. But as it has been the case in the prior storms, the impact of the hurricane on the energy prices will certainly remain short-lived. Therefore, what OPEC will say at this week’s meeting matters much more for the overall picture.