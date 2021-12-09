- Headlines in play (00:00).
- Review of market sentiment at the European open (1:06).
- UK PM Boris Johnson announces plan B (3:53).
- Omicron is seen as highly transmissible (5:27).
- China factory inflation slows from 26 year high (8:14).
- Apple closing in on $3trl market cap (9:49).
- Main calendar events for the day ahead (13:48).
