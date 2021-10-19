Apple announced yesterday that it will get rid of the Intel chips and use its faster homemade Mac processors instead. The news pleased investors, Apple gained 1.40%.

Nasdaq led gains on prospects of another strong earnings season for the US Big Tech companies. Netflix is due to release earnings today after the market close, but beware, the expectations of a strong beat could limit the upside potential in Netflix shares at the current ATH levels.

Elsewhere, the Bank of England (BoE) is now expected to proceed with the first-rate hike as soon as next month, while the European Central Bank (ECB) prefers taking the opposite direction and considers boosting the EU recovery fund.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) on the other hand is seen hiking rates before 2023.

Bitcoin remains set to break a new record, while the appetite for gold remains limited.