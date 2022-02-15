There is a certain relief in the Ukraine-Russia crisis as the two sides seem willing to continue their diplomatic efforts to avoid military action. The latter could help reverse a part of yesterday’s aggressive selloff in the European markets, and the FTSE 100 could outperform its peers on the back of firm energy and oil prices.

Base case: No war

Ukrainian president criticized news giving a date for a potential Russian invasion and said that it could eventually drop its dream to become part of NATO, as a powerful sign of its commitment to de-escalate the tensions at its Russian border.

US producer prices

The S&P500 slid 0.38% and closed just near the 4400 mark, the Dow dropped near 0.50%, as Nasdaq closed Monday’s session flat.

Today, the inflation talk continues with the US producer prices due later in the session. Analysts expect a certain easing in the PPI index to 9.1% from last month’s surprise to 9.7%. Given the rise in oil and commodity prices, there is a higher chance of seeing a positive than a negative surprise.

Any positive surprise could send the PPI index above the 10% psychological mark and keep the bears in charge of the market, regardless of a more hopeful mood due to the diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine.