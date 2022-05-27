US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 101.745.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Up at 114.57.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 140.24.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 30 ticks Higher and trading at 4063.25.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1861.40. Gold is 75 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Currently Europe is trading Mixed.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 7:35 AM EST. Major.

Core PCE Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Goods Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Income is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM - Not Major.

Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Not Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/26/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/26/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw little evidence of Market Correlation Thursday morning. The markets veered to the Upside again and the Dow closed Higher by 517 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we saw a continuation of what we witnessed this entire week. The markets aren't correlated and give the appearance of possibly dropping yet get pushed Higher. We suspect that this is the work of the institutionals aka the Smart Money as the markets had fallen off of late and the Smart Money wants it to rebound to recoup some profits. This is unrealistic? Back in 2008/2009 Smart Money had a concept called the PPT (Plunge Protection Team) who sole job it was to make money for the institutional firms by buying enormous amounts of future contracts to push the markets Higher and they did. As long as the firm made money on the day, that was all anyone cared about. Are we seeing a reprise of this? Only time will tell.