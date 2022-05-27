US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 101.745.
Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Up at 114.57.
Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 1 tick and trading at 140.24.
Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 30 ticks Higher and trading at 4063.25.
Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1861.40. Gold is 75 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Higher. Currently Europe is trading Mixed.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 7:35 AM EST. Major.
-
Core PCE Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Goods Trade Balance is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Income is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM - Not Major.
-
Revised UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. Not Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/26/22
S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/26/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw little evidence of Market Correlation Thursday morning. The markets veered to the Upside again and the Dow closed Higher by 517 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we saw a continuation of what we witnessed this entire week. The markets aren't correlated and give the appearance of possibly dropping yet get pushed Higher. We suspect that this is the work of the institutionals aka the Smart Money as the markets had fallen off of late and the Smart Money wants it to rebound to recoup some profits. This is unrealistic? Back in 2008/2009 Smart Money had a concept called the PPT (Plunge Protection Team) who sole job it was to make money for the institutional firms by buying enormous amounts of future contracts to push the markets Higher and they did. As long as the firm made money on the day, that was all anyone cared about. Are we seeing a reprise of this? Only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.0750 as USD recovers ahead of PCE inflation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0750, easing from weekly highs. The US dollar cuts losses amid easing risk-on trades in early Europe. Little of note in the EU docket puts the US PCE inflation in focus.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.2600, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.2600, having stalled its upside, as the US dollar recovers ground amid the souring market mood. Cable finds support from the UK's household support package and easing aggressive Fed tightening bets. Key US data awaited.
Gold stages a comeback, key levels to watch
Gold Price is staging a solid comeback after finding strong support near $1,840 over the past two trading days. The bright metal is looking to retest the two-week highs on the road to recovery.
Why Elon Musk’s tweet failed to move Dogecoin price
Dogecoin price continues to produce lower lows on a four-hour time frame. As DOGE approaches the $0.073 support floor, investors can expect a decent bounce to $0.087.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!